WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court was torn Monday between Virginia's desire to keep the largest deposit of uranium in the United States underground and efforts by industry groups to mine it for economic gain.

On one hand, Virginia Solicitor General Toby Heytens told the justices that removing up to 119 million pounds of uranium ore would entail "a massive earth-moving mine operation" that would detract from southern Virginia's rustic scenery and tourism industry.

On the other hand, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco warned that letting the state dictate development rules would represent "a road map for undermining a multibillion-dollar industry."

A number of justices sympathized with the state, which has won two lower court rulings that upheld its 1970s law banning uranium mining. But ironically, they noted that if the state's purpose was overall radioactive safety, the federal government has authority over the more dangerous processes – milling uranium and disposing of its waste products.

"In the real world, it's not separated," Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

The case is one of several pitting states against the federal government, which often struggles in a court attuned to states' rights. Earlier Monday, the justices wrestled with Alaska's claim of authority over commerce on rivers that run through federal land.

"In the state of Alaska, the rivers are the roads," said Matthew Findley, the lawyer representing a man who used a hovercraft to hunt moose inside a federal preserve.

The Virginia case hinges on what purpose state lawmakers had in banning uranium mining – safety, scenery, or something else. But courts generally avoid looking beyond the language of laws to discern motives.

In 1983, the high court upheld a California law blocking new nuclear power plants because the state claimed its purpose was economics, not safety. Otherwise, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would have had clear jurisdiction.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch said Virginia might have a stronger case than California because mining isn't risky, compared with the milling and nuclear waste management that comes later. The state may have had other motives for the ban as well, he said.

But several justices warned that siding with Virginia could send a message to states that they can intrude on federal authority by claiming to have other reasons for their actions.

"It seems to present real opportunities for gamesmanship as well, sort of bad incentives for a state," Associate Justice Elena Kagan said. "Just cover over your purpose?"

