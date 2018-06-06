Piccadilly Circus, where Harry, Ron and Hermione had a near-miss with a double-decker bus.

The Jacobite Steam Train, Leadenhall Market, St. Pancras Station: You may not think you know these locations, but actually you do, thanks to a little Hogwarts’ magic.

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. debut of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. So, grab your Nimbus 2000 and your Phoenix feather-wand, give a hearty Wingardium Leviosa! and let’s explore some of the Harry Potter locations you can visit today throughout England and Scotland.

LONDON

Leadenhall Market/Diagon Alley and The Leaky Cauldron

Lovely Leadenhall Market was one of the inspirations for Diagon Alley, where Harry shops for his wizardous school supplies in the first book and movie. Leadenhall Market is one of the oldest markets in the city, dating back to ancient Londinium. The version you see today was built in 1881, and is a magical labyrinth of covered arcades and shops, and still has all its gorgeous Victorian architectural details and colors. This is a case where the real thing is almost better than the film version, although you’re not going to be able to find Ollivander's Wand Shop or Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans here.

Here’s a tip: If you wander to the back of Leadenhall Market, you’ll see a darling little blue door on the corner, with intricate Victorian glasswork above it. This tiny little shop was the inspiration for the Leaky Cauldron.

Australia House/Gringott's Bank

Before one can shop for wands and wizardry wants, one needs to stop by the bank first. And for Harry, that bank was Gringott's, or as the Muggles call it: Australia House. Gringott’s Bank was featured in the very first Harry Potter movie, when Hagrid picks up the young Harry and comes here to meet with the goblins. The real Australia House dates back to 1913, and is the oldest continuously running foreign embassy in London. With its corner location, and stern statues guarding its entrance, it's easy to see why it was chosen for the film.

Scotland Place and Scotland Yard/Entrance to the Ministry of Magic

When Mr. Weasley takes Harry to the Ministry of Magic, they enter through an iconic red London phone booth, which whisks them down into the wonderful chaos that is the Ministry of Magic. Sadly, there's not even a non-whooshy phone booth at the real location: Scotland Place and New Scotland Yard in Westminster.

St. Pancras and King's Cross Stations

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry and Ron fly their magical Ford Anglia over the expansive and elegant Victorian Gothic-styled St. Pancras Station. St. Pancras Station is also, of course, where one transports from the Muggle world to the wizarding world, via Hogwarts Express. But, you Potterheads are saying, Platform 9 3/4 is in King's Cross Station! Yes, it is. Calm down. In the films, St. Pancras' exterior was used, simply because it's prettier. But not to be outdone, when you step inside King's Cross station today (just across the street), you'll get your chance to live out your Harry Potter dreams, and burst through Platform 9 3/4, complete with luggage trolley, half a Hedwig cage, and Gryffindor scarf. In the movies, the real Platforms 4 and 5 became Platforms 9 and 10. Note: Please do not attempt to actually run through the brick walls here.

Millennium Bridge

London Bridge may be falling down in the nursery rhyme, but it was London's Millennium Bridge that came crashing down in that dramatic sequence in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. The real-life Millennium Bridge is quite sturdy, and leads you right to London's most enduring icon: St. Paul's Cathedral, which was built in 1675 after the Great Fire of London, and famously survived The Blitz of World War II.

Piccadilly Circus

The real Piccadilly Circus has been part of London since 1893, with first horses and carriages, then motorcars, then those iconic black taxis and red double-decker buses circling round and round. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, this high-traffic location was fittingly used for a chaotic scene where Harry, Ron and Hermione almost got hit by one of those buses.

YORK, ENGLAND

The Shambles/Diagon Alley

In the darling medieval town of York, there is a street named “The Shambles.” With its winding cobblestoned path, and wonky half-timbered houses looking like they'll topple over any minute now, it's easy to see how it inspired Diagon Alley. And the magic has come full circle: Today, there are Harry Potter-themed shops, including "The Shop Which Must Not Be Named."

SCOTLAND

Jacobite Steam Train and Glenfinnan Viaduct

Farther north into Scotland we go. Many, many of the gorgeous scenic backgrounds for memorable Harry Potter scenes were filmed against the backdrop of Scotland's natural beauty. You can experience much of it aboard Hogwarts Express. Sort of. The real-life train is called the Jacobite Steam Train, and it crosses the magnificent arched Glenfinnan Viaduct — the very one that Ron and Harry flew over in their magical car. No film magic needed here though, the views are breathtaking on their own.

EDINBURGH

Greyfriar’s Kirkyard

Greyfriar's Kirkyard is a cemetery in Edinburgh. And guess what? There are tombstones with the names Thomas Riddell and William McGonagall. Sound familiar? J.K. Rowling wrote many of the books here in Edinburgh, so these tombstones could have been the inspirations for the characters Tom Riddle (Lord Voldemort) and Professor McGonagall.

The Elephant House

Our final stop is the most humble, yet possibly the most important. And you won't find it mentioned in any of the books or films. On the George IV Bridge in Edinburgh, you'll find a small coffee shop called the Elephant House. In the 1990s, J.K. Rowling sat in the back room of this café, gazing out a window at Edinburgh Castle, and wrote some of her earliest scripts about an orphan boy named Harry. It's amazing, after 20 years, all the films, all the books, all the fandom, and all the magic, to see where it all began.

