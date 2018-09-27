Cable and satellite TV providers may be taking some hits from the unraveling of the pay-TV cord. But the big players aren't shying away from contact.

Case in point: Dish Network and DirecTV just earned higher scores from J.D. Power in the consumer data and analytics firm's latest TV service provider satisfaction study, out Thursday.

Dish, which for the first time since 2015 won the overall customer satisfaction award, increased its scores across the various regions of the U.S., earning a national mark of 753 on the study's 1,000-point scale. That surpasses satellite TV competitor DirecTV's score of 731 from last year.

The AT&T-owned DirecTV did land the highest scores for the South region (765) and the East (767), where it supplanted Verizon, which had the highest score for the region last year (755) and increased it (to 763) this time.

Dish ranked highest in the North Central (754) and West (749) regions. Overall, pay-TV providers increased their national average rating to 731, up from 710 last year.

The results are welcome news for the two satellite TV companies, which have seen subscriber defections that have made up the largest chunks of the pay-TV exodus.

Over first half of 2018, satellite TV services have lost 855,000 subscribers, compared to a loss of 810,00 in the first half of 2017, according to Leichtman Research Group. The top pay-TV providers combined lost about 1.5 million subscribers during the first half of 2018, but have seen some offset by broadband-delivered, live pay-TV services such as Dish’s own Sling TV, which gained about 131,000 during the first half of 2018, the research firm says.

“It is clear wireline companies are putting the customer experience first, and it is paying off,” said Ian Greenblatt, the technology, media & telecom practice lead at J.D. Power, in comments accompanying the study.

Dish Network noted that after the pay-TV industry "reached an 11-year customer satisfaction low," it launched a “Tuned In To You” customer initiative two years ago, the company said in a blog post. "Our decision to focus on taking care of our customers is reaffirmed," the company said.

Internet service providers also earned higher rankings with Verizon earning 750 in the East, AT&T/DirecTV highest in the North Central (717) and South (749) and Cable One highest in the West (722).

