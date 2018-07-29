For shoppers in 10 states, this is the weekend to shop for the kids.
Millions of American families with children who are school- or college-bound will have the chance to save a few dollars as Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin hold sales tax holidays.
They're following on the heels of Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama which offered a tax break in July.
Three more states – Texas, Maryland and Connecticut – will have holidays later in August.
Massachusetts also is expected to give residents a tax break Aug. 11 to 12 after lawmakers approved the two-day tax holiday Wednesday. Gov. Charlie Baker still needs to sign off on it.
Residents in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don't need a sales tax holiday to help get ready for the new school year since those states don't have a state sales tax rate, according to data from the Sales Tax Institute.
In the 10 states holding a sales tax holiday this weekend, not every town and county will participate, nor will every item be tax-free. Here's USA TODAY's guide for shoppers trying to grab the best deals.
More: Back to school 2018: Deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more
More: Tariffs shopping list: What grocery prices will go up – or down
More: These are the best deals on Amazon right now
Tax holidays
Arkansas
Dates: Saturday and Sunday
State tax rate: 6.5 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, less than $100
- Select school supplies, school art supplies and instructional materials, no limit
- Clothing accessory or equipment, less than $50
Exclusions: Sewing equipment and accessories, belt buckles, protective equipment and sports equipment
Full list: www.dfa.arkansas.gov
Florida
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 6 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing, footwear and select accessories, up to $60
- School supplies, up to $15
Exclusions: Technology is not included this year. Also school supplies and clothing sold in theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.
Full list: www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool
More: Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday Aug. 3-5: The big tech change and more
Iowa
Dates: Friday and Saturday
State tax rate: 6 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, up to $100
Exclusions: Clothing accessories, sports equipment and protective equipment.
Full list: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday
Missouri
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 4.225 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing, up to $100
- School supplies, not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software, up to $350
- Personal computers, up to $1,500
- Graphing calculators, up to $150
Exclusions: According to the state, not all cities, counties, and districts will participate.
Full list: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school
New Mexico
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 5.125 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, less than $100
- Computers, up to $1,000
- Computer-related items, up to $500
- School supplies, less than $30
Exclusions: Sporting equipment, protective equipment and clothing accessories will be taxed.
Full list: www.tax.newmexico.gov/tax-holiday
Ohio
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 5.75 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing, up to $75
- School supplies and instructional materials, up to $20
Exclusions: Items purchased for use in a trade or business, clothing accessories, sports equipment and protective equipment.
Full list: www.tax.ohio.gov
Oklahoma
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 4.5 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, less than $100
Exclusions: Accessories, special athletic or protective clothing and rentals.
Full list: www.ok.gov
South Carolina
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 6 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing, no limit
- School supplies, no limit
- Computers, no limit
- Blankets, bed spreads, bed linens, towels, etc., no limit
Exclusions: Jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture and layaway purchases.
Full list: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend
Virginia
Dates: Friday through Sunday
State tax rate: 4.3 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, up to $100
- School supplies, up to $20
- Portable generators, up to $1,000
- Gas-powered chainsaws, up to $350
- Chainsaw accessories, up to $60
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items, up to $60
- Energy Star and WaterSense products, $2,500 or less per item
Exclusions: Clothing accessories, sports equipment and protective or recreational equipment.
Full list: https://tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday
Wisconsin
Dates: Wednesday through Sunday
State tax rate: 5 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing, up to $75
- Computer for personal use, up to $750
- School computer supplies, up to $250
- School supplies, up to $75
Exclusions: Clothing accessories or equipment, protective equipment, school art supplies, school instructional materials and sport or recreational equipment.
Full list: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/Individuals/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx
More: Wisconsin sales tax holiday: What you need to know to take advantage starting Wednesday
Upcoming sales holidays
Texas
Dates: Aug. 10-12
State tax rate: 6.25 percent
What’s tax-free: Clothing, backpacks and school supplies, less than $100
Exclusions: Accessories, athletic equipment, protective equipment, computers, software and textbooks.
Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov
Maryland
Dates: Aug. 12-18
State tax rate: 6 percent
What’s tax-free:
- Clothing and footwear, up to $100
- First $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase
Exclusions: Accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment and sewing materials.
Full list: http://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov
Connecticut
Dates: Aug. 19-25
State tax rate: 6.35 percent
What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100
Exclusions: Sports uniforms, safety apparel and clothing accessories.
Full list: www.ct.gov/drs