California police believe a 17-year-old male committed a number of crimes as he sought a Wi-Fi connection, telling one victim that he had run out of cellular data.

Palo Alto police alleged in a Wednesday release that the teen broke into a home early Sunday morning and woke a sleeping couple to ask for the use of their Wi-Fi network.

The homeowner — a man in his 60s — told police he shoved the teen out of the house. No injuries were reported.

Police say they believe the incident is connected with a similar one that occurred near by less than an hour earlier.

In that case, a suspect was outside a house asking residents for the use of their internet; he then allegedly stole a bike from the property.

Before riding away, the suspect told residents he wanted to use their internet because he was out of data, police say.

The teenage suspect was arrested a short distance from the break-in. Police say he lied to them about his identity and he was charged with residential burglary, prowling and providing false information to an officer.

Police say they have recommended petty theft be added to the list of charges. That charge would be in relation to the stolen bicycle, which police say was later found near where the suspect was detained.

July 20: Plastic surgeon 'Dr. Bumbum' arrested in Brazil after patient dies following butt enhancement surgery

The motive for the Sunday break-in is unknown, police say. The victims reported two kitchen knives were missing from their home, but those knives have not been recovered, police say.

During the break-in, the suspect was covering his face. Police say when he was detained, the teen had a black shirt wrapped around his neck under his sweatshirt, which they believe he used to cover his face.

The suspect was taken to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, and police say they are not releasing further information about his identity.

Stock image showing a person with their face covered in the dark.

gmutlu, Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com