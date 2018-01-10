Doctors had long theorized that the body's immune system – the complex biological system of structures, chemicals and processes that defend against disease – could be harnessed to fight cancer.

It took the groundbreaking research of James Allison and Tasuku Honjo to show them how.

Allison, who chairs the department of immunology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, studied how T cells can act as a brake on the immune system. He theorized that temporarily blocking the protein CTLA4 could unleash the immune system to fight cancer.

That theory, tested and honed in the lab, led to the development of ipilimumab, used on patients with melanoma, an aggressive skin cancer that had spread and invaded other parts of the patients' bodies.

The discovery has led to a new type of cancer treatment called immunotherapy. Immunotherapy is now considered a fourth pillar of cancer treatment, alongside chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, Allison said.

On Monday, Allison shared the Nobel Prize in Medicine with fellow researcher Tasuku Honjo of Japan’s Kyoto University.

The 9 million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize was announced by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute.

Allison, 70, learned he won the prestigious award from his son, who called him early Monday morning.

"Just shock, I think," the research scientist told USA TODAY. "It started sinking in: Wow, I guess this really happened."

Allison said more scientific work is needed to learn to combine immunotherapy with conventional treatment to stifle tumor growth.

He said about 22 percent of melanoma patients have been alive a decade after a single treatment. He's worried about the other patients, whose cancer resisted drug treatment.

"You should learn something from every patient," Allison said. "Try to get a detailed understanding of what goes on with patients both when we succeed, and perhaps more importantly, when we fail."

Allison and Honjo, 76, have succeeded in helping the medical community overcome skepticism.

Antoni Ribas, an oncologist and director of the tumor immunology program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, said the medical community initially doubted drugs could help the body's immune system fight cancer.

In 2001, Ribas was among the first doctors to test the experimental immunotherapy drug on melanoma patients.

"It was a desperate time for the treatment of melanoma," Ribas said. "The chances of anything working here minimal."

Sharon Vener, 66, is among the small group of patients who signed up for the first clinical trials testing the drug.

She learned about the then-experimental drug through Ribas, her oncologist.

Vener had a small skin growth removed in 1984 that was melanoma.

She noticed a small lump in her armpit in 2001. The cancer had returned and spread to her kidneys and through her body. It resisted several therapies.

"I had nothing left to lose," Vener said. "I was months away from dying."

The drug worked. A year after she began treatment, scans showed her cancer had disappeared. It has not returned.

She met Allison a decade ago and learned about his work that led to a drug that saved her life.

When she learned Allison was awarded the Nobel Prize, she cried.

"I've had 17 years of life. I saw my children grow up and get married. I'm a grandmother," Vener said. "I still wake up every day and thank God I'm here. It's a second life."

Dr. Jedd Wolchok is chief of the melanoma and immunotherapeutics service at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

He said the discoveries by Allison, 70, and Honjo, 76, “absolutely paved the way for a new approach to cancer treatment.”

Wolchok said the idea of releasing the brakes on immune system cells has led to drugs for the skin cancer melanoma and for cancers of the lung, head and neck, bladder, kidney and liver.

Just last week, another such drug was approved for treatment of squamous cell cancer, another type of skin cancer.

“An untold number of lives ... have been saved by the science that they pioneered," he said.

The approach was used to treat former President Jimmy Carter. Carter, a Nobel peace laureate, was diagnosed in 2015 with melanoma, which had spread to his brain.

One of Carter’s treatments was a drug that blocked the immune-cell “brake” studied by Honjo. Carter announced in 2016 that he no longer needed treatment.

Although the concept of using the immune system against cancer arose in the 19th century, initial treatments based on the approach were only modestly effective.

“Everybody wanted to do chemotherapy and radiation,” said Nadia Guerra, head of a cancer laboratory at Imperial College London. "The immune system was neglected because there was no strong evidence it could be effective."

