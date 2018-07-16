Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., attends an Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 30 2017.

Michael Reynolds, epa-efe

WASHINGTON – In case President Trump needs reminding, Republican lawmakers let loose on Monday with a refresher: Russia is not our friend.

In a flurry of tweets and statements, several GOP lawmakers blasted Trump for creating a false equivalency between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. intelligence agencies when he cast doubt on U.S. findings that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

“I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be,” Trump said during a joint news conference with Putin after a two-hour closed-door meeting in Helsinki.

More: Republicans blast Trump meeting with Putin as 'shameful' and 'sign of weakness'

More: President Trump accepts Putin's denials of election meddling, prompting lawmaker outrage

One of the toughest responses came from Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who called Trump a “novice politician” and said the damage inflicted by Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.”

"No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant," McCain said.

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.



My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

Here are other tough responses from GOP elected officials:

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.:

"There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," he stated. "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn.:

“I felt like that everyone who’s dealt with Putin understands fully that the best way to deal with him is through strength,” Corker told reporters. “I just feel like the president’s comments made us look like a nation, more like a pushover.”

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

A person can be in favor of improving relations with Russia, in favor of meeting with Putin, and still think something is not right here. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 16, 2018

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee:

"Russia is not our friend. Russia attempted to undermine the fundamentals of our democracy, impugn the reliability of the 2016 election, and sow the seeds of discord among Americans," Gowdy said in a statement. "I am confident former CIA Director and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, DNI Dan Coats, Ambassador Nikki Haley, FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others will be able to communicate to the President it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Foreign policy must be based on reality,not hyperbole or wishful thinking. And the reality is #Russia is an adversary. Because #Putin doesn’t believe in win/win scenarios & thinks only way to make Russia stronger is to make U.S. weaker. Any approach not based on this will fail. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 16, 2018

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

We need to be clear. Russia is our foe. Putin is actively trying to hurt our country. America needs to speak with one voice AGAINST Russia. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 16, 2018

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C.:

“Russia has conducted a coordinated cyberattack on state election systems, and hacked critical infrastructure," he said. "They have used social media to sow chaos and discord in our society. They have beaten and harassed U.S. diplomats and violated anti-proliferation treaties. Any statement by Vladimir Putin contrary to these facts is a lie and should be recognized as one by the President.

“Vladimir Putin is not our friend and never has been. Nor does he want to be our friend. His regime’s actions prove it. We must make clear that the United States will not tolerate hostile Russian activities against us or our allies.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am deeply troubled by President Trump’s defense of Putin against the intelligence agencies of the U.S. & his suggestion of moral equivalence between the U.S. and Russia. Russia poses a grave threat to our national security. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 16, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com