The 20 best gifts for mom that she'll actually want

Of all the people you shop for, your mom can be the most challenging. When you ask her what she wants, she’ll probably say, "I don't want anything, thanks," and besides, "You shouldn’t spend your money" on her. As a mom myself, I know this—she’s telling you the absolute truth, but you’re not off the hook. You need to get her a gift, and, considering all she’s done for you, it better be a good one.

There’s plenty of cool stuff out there your mom would never ask for, but secretly wants. She’s just too nice to tell you. That puts you in a tough spot. So, I’ve rounded up the 20 best gifts for all different types of moms. Now it’s easy: Just find your mom on this list, and you’re all set with the perfect present. These are the best gifts for moms of 2018, according to Reviewed:

1. For the career mom: A royal-worthy tote

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Everlane Day Market Tote

Everlane

This polished tote has a great design that can take Mom from the corporate office to the gym. And it’s Meghan Markle’s go-to tote. She's been seen wearing it all over the world. Although the Duchess carries it in Cognac, it comes in six other classic shades, so you can pick one that coordinates with Mom's wardrobe. The colors are all so neutral they'll work for anyone's taste (so you really can't go wrong).

Get the Day Market Tote at Everlane for $175

2. For the beautiful mom: The gift of self care

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Play! by Sephora beauty subscription

Sephora

If your mom enjoys experimenting with new beauty products, sign her up for a beauty subscription box. Sephora makes our favorite. Every month, she’ll receive five samples and a beauty bonus, packed in a cute, collectible bag. You can customize the contents, so everything she gets matches her personal style, and you can decide how long your gift will last.

Get the Play! By Sephora Subscription Box at Sephora for $10/month

3. For the really busy mom: The very best affordable robot vacuum

Best gifts for mom of 2018: The Eufy RoboVac 11s

Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan

Mom insists on a clean house, but she’s super busy. She could always use a little help around the home, but you’re busy too, so buy her a robot vacuum instead. Her hard floors and carpets will be effortlessly clean. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is Reviewed’s favorite affordable robot vacuum, and we gave it our coveted Editors' Choice badge for its impressive dirt pickup and quiet operation. Plus, the slim profile will make it easier to hide in a closet when Mom isn't using it.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11s at Amazon for $219.99

4. For the fitness fanatic mom: An award-winning fitness tracker

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Fitbit Charge 3

Amazon

Counting her steps during her grueling Zumba workout will be easier when Mom has a fitness tracker on her wrist. When we tested fitness trackers earlier this year, we liked the Fitbit Charge 2 best. The Charge 3 has now debuted, and already, we can see that the new model looks more elegant than the Charge 2, and has additional features, like a much longer battery life. Mom will appreciate that it's also waterproof and has a true touchscreen, a Female Health feature, and a refined design with interchangeable bands.

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon for $149.95

5. For the empty nester mom: New plants to look after

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Amazon Succulent Plants

Amazon

Your mom is the best at taking care of everyone and everything. But she might sometimes feel a little lonely once her children have grown up and flown the nest. It may cheer her up to have a window full of green plants to care for. This 12 pack of succulents come rooted in flower pots, so they are ready for display in a planter box, a wall mount, or right on her windowsill. The plants are cute and on-trend, and unlike actual kids, they really don’t need a lot of attention.

Get the Succulent Plants (12 Pack) Fully Rooted in Planter Pots at Amazon for $24.95

6. For the luxe mom: A classic cashmere sweater

Best gifts for mom of 2018: J. Crew cashmere sweater

J. Crew

There is no sweater softer or finer than one made of cashmere. Good news—you don’t have to spend a month’s rent to surround Mom with warmth, high style, and crazy comfort. She’ll love this pullover, because she can wear it to work, or on the weekends with jeans, and she'll turn heads either way. Yes, Mom does still care about that. The sweater comes in 23 pretty colors, so whichever you choose for her, she'll love it.

Get the J.Crew Long-Sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck at J.Crew for $98

7. For the techie mom: A personal digital assistant

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon

Mom wants this entry-level smart speaker to be her new virtual assistant. It's petite, but multi-talented, so it will play music, read her recipes, check the weather, control smart appliances, and much more. It's basically the same as the previous generation of the Amazon Echo Dot, which we loved when we tested the best Amazon smart speakers, but this one is attractive enough to sit on the counter in her kitchen (or in any room of the house).

Get the Amazon Echo Dot, 3rd Gen at Amazon for $49.99

8. For the fashion-forward mom: An on-trend, convenient bag

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Free People Cecile bag

Free People

Fanny packs are back big time, and your mom is glad to hear it. She loved wearing them back in the '90s, but don't worry, she knows exactly how to wear one fashionably now. She won't embarrass you by slinging it around her hips, but she'll throw it over one shoulder, like a crossbody. This one is adorable and available in two sizes, and if you’re nice, she might let you borrow it.

Get the Free People Cecile Belt Bag at Free People for $48

9. For the cozy mom: A plush, warm throw blanket

Best gifts for mom of 2018: CB2 Overlook throw

CB2

Mom was into hygge before it was a thing, so this super-chunky throw blanket is ideal for keeping her comfortable and warm. The hefty weave adds texture, and the fringe is generous. At the end of a long day, Mom will be snuggling with it on the couch if you need her.

Get the CB2 Overlook Throw at CB2 for $129

10. For the music-loving mom: A Spotify Premium subscription

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Spotify subscription

Spotify

Whether Mom’s jam is Queen Bey or the Rolling Stones, with one of the best premium music subscriptions, she'll be able to download over 3,000 songs, and share her playlist. What's best, though, is that her listening pleasure won’t be interrupted by ads. The other advantage of the paid subscription is she’ll be able to skip as many songs as she wants. Trust me, Mom is sick and tired of hearing Don’t Stop Believing.

Get the Spotify Premium Subscription at Spotify for $9.99

11. For the new mom: Coffee delivered to her doorstep

Best gifts for mom 2018: Mistobox coffee subscription

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Perfect for any mom who craves caffeine, but spot-on for your sister with the new baby. Seriously—she's probably sleeping about two hours at a time, if she's lucky. Nursing mothers can have a moderate amount of caffeine, though she should check with her doctor before brewing a cup. Since the new little one arrived, she’s never needed a sip of coffee more. MistoBox is our top coffee subscription choice, and the beans it delivers will make her a delicious cup whenever she needs one—probably right now.

Get the MistoBox coffee gift subscription at Misto for $20

12. For the mindful mom: The best yoga mat out there

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Lululemon yoga mat

Lululemon

Do you know why your mom is so serene? It's because she does yoga. It’s essential that she has a good mat, because cheap mats can slip. This is an awesome choice for anyone, because the extra cushioning makes it more comfortable for practicing floor poses. When we tested the best yoga mats, this one held the top spot. Your mom will agree, and she'll be the envy of everyone in her yoga class.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat at Lululemon for $68

13. For the mom with great hair: Our favorite hair dryer ever

Best gifts for mom 2018: Harry Josh Hair Dryer

Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

Because her hair always looks smooth, you may not realize how much blow drying stresses your mom out. It takes her forever to do her hair every morning with her old school, random-brand blow dryer. What she's wishing for is this upscale, speedy dryer. When we tested to find the best hair dryers, we found that this one cuts drying time in half. It has 288 5-star reviews, and will leave her hair looking as sleek and shiny as if she just got a salon blowout.

Get the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 at Dermstore for $249

14. For the traveling mom: The best carry-on luggage

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Away's The Carry-On

Away

Whether she travels for business or pleasure, Mom needs good hard shell luggage. Travel bloggers love Away suitcases, and we're fans, too. The ejectable battery will let Mom her charge her phone while she's waiting for her flight at the gate. Yes, this beauty is a carry-on, but if she ever has to check it, the blush color will be easy to spot on the luggage carousel.

Get Away's The Carry-On at Away for $225

15. For the marathon mom: An awesome, functional water bottle

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Hydro Flask water bottle

Amazon

Because Mom needs to stay hydrated on her daily run, this water bottle is exactly what she wants. It is Reviewed's favorite water bottle because it's easy to drink from, keeps water cold and refreshing for 48 hours, doesn't leak, and comes with a lifetime guarantee. She will be sipping on this for years, so count on her to be a serious competitor in her next 5K.

Get the Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle at Amazon for $29.95

16. For the mom who stands on her feet all day: Indulgent, cozy slippers

Best gifts for mom 2018: Ugg Dakota slippers

Amazon

Whether she’s a teacher, a waitress, or has any other occupation that keeps her on her feet, these moccasins are just what the doctor ordered. They don't actually have any medicinal value, but they’re incredibly comfortable. These slippers have a 5-star rating on Nordstrom and over 2,000 reviews. And they're not just house shoes, either. Because they have a rubber sole, she doesn't have to remove them to take out the trash or walk down the street.

These slippers will last Mom a long time, and the fleece lining will delight her every time she slips her feet inside. Just remind her that when they get dirty, she can wash them in the washing machine.

Get the UGG Dakota Slippers at Amazon for $99.95

17. For the foodie mom: An iconic Dutch oven

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Le Creuset Dutch oven

Williams Sonoma

If cooking and eating delicious food is Mom’s passion, she has probably wanted a classy Dutch oven since she put it on her bridal registry. But if she didn't receive it then, she probably still hasn't purchased this pot for herself, even though she knows it would up her cooking game.

When we tested all the best Dutch ovens, our tester said of the Le Creuset, "It's gorgeous and does good work—but always needs to be the star of the show." Mom will be okay with that. Get together with your siblings and buy her this iconic casserole dish. Many tasty meals will follow.

Get the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Round Dutch Oven at Amazon for $339

18. For the mom of teenagers: Comfortable noise-cancelling headphones

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones

Amazon

When it’s so noisy in the house that Mom can’t hear herself think, she wishes for noise-canceling headphones to surround herself in blissful silence. Reviewed tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, and they were unmatched in comfort and performance. When the football game is on in the family room and a Cardi B. jam is blasting out of a bedroom, and the dog is barking at a squirrel, she'll reach for them. She won’t hear a sound when she’s wearing these headphones, so text her if you need anything.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $349

19. For the healthy lifestyle mom: A new blender for smoothies and soup

Best gifts for mom of 2018: KitchenAid Diamond Blender

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Mom’s mornings will be off to a great start with an excellent blender to whip up her favorite breakfast smoothies. This KitchenAid model is our pick for the best affordable blender, and you can choose a color to match her kitchen. You don’t have to tell her this, but you can find it for under $100. Shh…

Get the KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender at Amazon for $94.96

20. For the mom with a mission: A gift membership to her local PBS TV station

Best gifts for mom of 2018: Membership in her local PBS television station

PBS

Since Mom loves watching Downton Abbey, The Great British Baking Show, and a host of other programs on public TV, this is an easy choice. It may even be tax deductible for you, too. Public broadcast stations often let you request a thank you present with your donation, and you can give that to Mom, too. Two gifts in one? Yes, please.

Get a gift membership to mom's local PBS TV station—donation may vary by station

