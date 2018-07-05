Coffee is the most vital part of a morning routine for just about any sane person on this earth.

And if you are an avid coffee drinker, you know the habit can be expensive to keep. Why waste hundreds of dollars each year on Starbucks when you can brew a better cup from the comfort of your own home, in your pajamas?

We compiled a list of the best coffee gadgets—from the classic drip coffee maker to a coffee bean grinder—all of which we tested in our own labs (and kitchens!) here at Reviewed. If you're in a serious relationship with your cup of Joe, you'll want to upgrade to one of our award winners below.

1. The best drip coffee maker: Technivorm Moccamaster

Moccamaster

Technivorm/Moccamaster

With its mid-century design and an exposed reservoir, you'll want to leave the Moccamaster out on the counter even when it’s not in use. But it doesn't just look great. Indeed, the pricey Moccamaster brews a complex and smooth pot of coffee that ranked highest in our taste test. This machine also fills a full pot quickly—a necessity for the morning rush.

Only two optional settings are available: You can control the heating element under the carafe and turn down the temperature if desired. Other than that, the Moccamaster doesn't have—and doesn't need—anything else. Technivorm boasts that its heating element can get water between 196ºF and 205ºF, which specialists say is the ideal temperature for brewing coffee.

The Moccamaster isn't for everyone. Handmade in the Netherlands, it costs around $300—and would never win an award for value. It lacks a programmable timer, and it was also bit more difficult to set up than the rest of the coffee makers—in fact most were ready to go right out of the box. But a quick look at the instruction diagram should clear up any confusion, and the end result is well worth the effort.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster on Amazon for $299

2. The best value drip coffee maker: Black & Decker CM1100B

Black & Decker

Black & Decker

If the Moccamaster is far outside your budget, we recommend the Black & Decker CM1100B. It falls at the lower end of the price scale, but it brews a tasty pot and has some useful features that make it a convenient pick for your kitchen.

On taste, the CM1100B outperformed several more expensive coffee makers. Taste testers found this coffee smooth and not overly bitter, however a few taste tasters found the coffee watery and lacking body.

It’s very easy to set this model's timer so you have a fresh pot of coffee waiting when you wake up. For forgetful coffee lovers, there's also an auto-stop so the pot doesn't spill over, as well as a two-hour automatic shut-off.

While the CM1100B isn’t flimsy, it's made of materials that feel less durable than more expensive coffee makers. It probably won’t stand up to decades of heavy use, but it's an easy recommendation for the price.

Get the Black & Decker coffee maker for $19.99

3. For a mid-range priced drip coffee maker: Cuisinart PurePrecision Pour-Over Coffee Brewer

Cusinart

Cuisinart

We have not officially tested this, but one of our writers owns it and recommends it for those looking for the look of the Moccamaster for less.

Get the Cuisinart PurePrecision Pour-Over Coffee Brewer for 179.99

4. The best cold brew coffee maker (and best value): Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Takeya

Takeya

The dishwasher-safe, BPA free model from Takeya can brew up to a quart of concentrated cold brew coffee. It not only yielded one of the best tasting brews, it also aced our usability tests. The brewer is easy to set up, offers a durable build, and is simple to clean and store for later use. It is also the only brewer that is air-tight while it brews, allowing you to easily store the brewer on its side in a packed fridge.

All of these design choices—combined with a low price tag and glowing user reviews—make the Takeya not only the best cold brewer we tested, but also our best value pick.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker on Amazon for $14.99

5. The best pod coffee brewer: Keurig K575

Keurig

Keurig

Considering that Keurig is responsible for introducing Americans to pod coffee, we weren't surprised that the company's flagship K575 topped our list of best pod coffee makers.

The K575 features a responsive and easy-to-navigate touchscreen, a massive 80 oz. water reservoir (the largest available), and the option to brew a full carafe for guests. Users can adjust everything from cup size, to temperature, to coffee strength, and can make cocoa, tea, chai, and even soup.

In our tests we found the K575 easy to use, quick to brew, and remarkably quiet. It also comes with a useful hot-water-only mode. The one drawback is that it can only be used with Keurig 2.0 pods, although the My K-Cup 2.0 reusable filter can accept whatever ground coffee you choose.

Get the Keurig K575 on Amazon for $179.99

6. The best electric coffee grinder: Baratza Encore Conical Burr

Barzata

Ben Keough/Reviewed

The Baratza Encore is simplicity defined and our top coffee grinder. This burr grinder has a 40-setting grind size selector, an on-off switch for continuous grinding, and a push-button for manual control. That's it. Other grinders include complicated timers, built-in scales, strength adjustment sliders, and other doodads, but Baratza suggests that you don't need them—and they're right. Measure your beans using a separate scale, grind them fresh for each cup. That's the way to do it.

This grinder produced the most even grounds out of all the machines I tested, and its range of output is all-encompassing. The coarsest setting produces large flakes, while the finest setting produces puffy grounds akin to powdered sugar—perfect for Turkish coffee. In between, I was quickly able to find the ideal settings for my Hario Woodneck, Aeropress, and even mason jar cold brew.

The machine itself is large, but not as monstrous as some of the other grinders I tested. It's also very bottom-heavy, which makes it feel more durable than other machines and means it won't rattle all over your counter while grinding. The heavy-duty translucent plastic collection cup generates less static cling than the glossy clear plastic cups I tested, and the chute that connects the burrs to the cup collects less debris than other models. Cleaning is simple: Just remove the top burr and use the included wire brush to remove residual grounds.

Get the Baratza Encor Conical Burr on Amazon for $139

7. The best coffee subscription box: Misto Box

MistoBox

Ben Keough/Reviewed

Conceptually, MistoBox splits the difference between many other coffee subscriptions—and it's our best coffee subscription box because of it. The company doesn't roast its own beans, but instead sources them from top roasters all across America, who ship the fresh-roasted coffee direct to your door. It doesn't ask you to participate in blind tastings, and it doesn't give you a detailed quiz up front. It's all about balance.

Where MistoBox really shines is in its efficiently designed website and deep customization. If you want to, you can sign up for a scheduled delivery of curated espresso blends or single origin coffees and just let it ride—no input is necessary beyond the initial question of what kind of roast you like. But if you want to get a little more involved, you can rate each coffee you receive to refine future shipments or—if you want to take the future into your own hands—curate your own list of upcoming beans with a feature MistoBox calls the "Brew Queue." The number of choices is dizzying, and there are plenty of user reviews to guide your way thanks to a very active community.

Shipments were blazingly quick, with both independently contracted roasters delivering my coffee just two days off roast. Customer service was similarly speedy: an exceedingly polite representative reached out and efficiently answered my query just a few hours after I sent it.

Get Misto Box for $19.95

