You can get some great deals for Black Friday 2018 starting on November 1.
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need.

Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite deals right now

  1. AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the holidays. With more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
  2. Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds —$139 on eBay (Save $25) : Airpods are the best true wireless earbuds you can get, and on Nov. 1 only, you can get them for the lowest price we've ever seen.
  3. Ecovacs Deebot N79W—$149.99 at Target (Save $50) : This robot vacuum is very similar to one of our favorite affordable smart robot vacuums (the N79S). In fact, it's basically a Target-exclusive version of the N79S AND it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen on Nov. 1 only.
  4. Samsung Q8FN QLED 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$1,399.99 on Massdrop (Save $100) : QLED TVs are all the rage because they're a little bit fancier than the coveted OLED, and right now one of the best QLED TVs is at its lowest price ever on Massdrop.
  5. The Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings! 

TVs and Other Tech

Don't miss a chance to snag the best true wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever.
Kitchen and Cooking

Luxury cookware makes a great gift for the holidays.
Laundry and Cleaning

The V7 is amazing for cleaning up the house, the car, and everything else that gets dirty.
Home and Outdoor

Get the best disposable razors for the best price ever.
Lifestyle

Help someone learn more about themselves with a DNA kit for the holidays.
Smart Home

Make sure your door is always locked with a smart lock you can control from your phone.
Parenting

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

 

