Each week, USA TODAY's OnPolitics blog takes a look at how media from the left and the right reacted to a political news story, giving liberals and conservatives a peek into the other's media bubble.

This week, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen sparked debate. First, CNN obtained the audio of a conservation with Trump that Cohen secretly recorded. Then, it was reported that Cohen was ready to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump approved a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

This combination photo shows President Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen.

AP

Conservatives dismissed the tapes as inconclusive and Cohen as a source who lacks credibility. Liberals, on the other hand, predicted that Cohen's cooperation with Mueller could mean the beginning of the end for the Trump presidency.

Last week: Trump disgraced the U.S. with his 'Surrender Summit' in Helsinki, liberals say

Conservative bubble: Trump will survive

The National Review's Rich Lowry dryly observed that a president discussing hush money for a Playboy model "would be a potential torpedo to the bow of any other presidency," but instead it "is a relative trifle, because tawdry scandals have been built into the Trump baseline."

With Trump having delivered on important priorities for the Right and enjoying a hysterical opposition that pushes Republicans toward him, the Fifth Avenue principle applies now more than ever. To update it for current circumstances, Trump could pay off Karen McDougal with a black satchel full of cash in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters.

More: Michael Cohen's playmate payoff tape with Donald Trump puts both men in legal crosshairs

Liberal bubble: Cohen a triple threat for Trump

Trump's former fixer deciding to cooperate with Mueller "marks what promises to be a decisive moment in not only the Trump-Russia scandal but all the Trump scandals," wrote David Corn in Mother Jones.

"With Cohen blowing the whistle, Mueller and other prosecutors will end up with a symphony of leads," Corn said. "After all, he likely has inside information on each of the three rings of the Trump scandal circus: the Russia affair, the business affairs, the affairs affair. Make a Venn diagram of all this, and Cohen is dead center. This ex-consigliere poses a triple threat to the godfather he once ruthlessly served."

More: Trump attacks former fixer Michael Cohen: 'What kind of a lawyer would tape a client?'

Conservative bubble: The economy is what matters

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said on his blog that he doesn't believe Cohen can hurt the president. Trump is only guilty of having "associated with flawed people during his lifetime, a situation that has bedeviled most of us. He is paying for that now that he has achieved true power."

"The economic stats today were very good and that is the most important thing for the President going forward," O'Reilly said. "Americans do not trust congress, the media, or ideological zealots. They trust economic performance."

Timeline: What Donald Trump, Michael Cohen have said about payments to alleged lovers

Liberal bubble: Cohen sitting on a 'treasure trove' of Trump dirt

"Cohen, who once told me he would take a bullet for Trump, has lately developed a more adversarial view of his former boss," wrote Emily Jane Fox in Vanity Fair. Cohen has been upset by the Trump team's campaign to discredit him and now "the bond between Trump and Cohen appears to be irrevocably torn asunder," she said.

"And as he watches Trump’s surrogates attempt to assail his credibility, there is a sense that Cohen is ready to torch his old boss," she said. And, according to an unnamed source, Cohen has a "treasure trove" of information "he could unleash in order to reciprocally complicate the president’s life."

Trump-Cohen feud: Taped discussion of payoff to Playboy model triggers open warfare

Liberal bubble: Cohen could implicate Trump in conspiracy

If Cohen is telling the truth about Trump knowing about the Trump Tower meeting, he "could strengthen a growing case against Trump of conspiracy against the United States," said Jed Shugerman in Slate.

Shugerman acknowledged that it is still unclear what Cohen really knows, that Cohen "might not be the most credible witness in the world" and that "it is probably not a crime for Trump to have known and approved of a meeting with Russians."

But, "if Trump did know of the Trump Tower meeting, then his subsequent public statements encouraging Russian cooperation could be viewed as a signal to the Russians, particularly given that they seemed to actually follow through," he said.

What we know: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has a lot to say

Conservative bubble: Cohen tapes are worthless

"The only intelligible portion on the three-minute tape is when Trump calls for someone to, 'Get me a Coke, please,'" Eddie Scarry wrote in the Washington Examiner. " I can’t make out half of this listening on my own with the volume up and a cup held to the speakers, this should mean absolutely nothing to anyone."

"Why should anyone assume that this is a sleazy conversation about an affair Trump wanted to keep quiet, other than because his former lawyer, bitter about having been alienated by the White House, says so? Scarry said.

More: Prosecutors have a dozen recordings made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com