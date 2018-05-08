In his newest book, "The Geometry of Wealth," Brian Portnoy tackles the challenge of not only making better investment decisions but also how money figures into a joyful life. Portnoy, currently the director of investment education at Virtus Investment Partners, spoke with USA TODAY about his book.

Question: In "Geometry of Wealth," you suggest the plan for anyone who wants to grow and remain wealthy should follow three steps. What are those steps, and what's involved in those steps?

Brian Portnoy: The path toward true wealth moves from defining a purpose to setting priorities to making decisions. With defining a purpose, we need to discover and articulate what brings us deeper contentment. That could be a connection with others, control of our own destiny or a passion for a meaningful vocation. We set money priorities to underwrite our purpose, starting with managing risk but extending to maintaining a healthy family balance sheet. Here, savvy financial planning matters. Specific investment decisions are the last step, where simplicity should be emphasized.

Q: In your book, you make a distinction between rich and wealthy. What is the distinction?

Portnoy: Rich is having more money or the material things that money buys. Psychological research convincingly demonstrates this quest for more produces at best short-lived pleasure. We quickly become accustomed to things we believed would bring us joy. Wealth, on the other hand, is the ability to underwrite a meaningful life, however one chooses to define that. True wealth means directing our money lives – not just investing, but also earning, saving and spending – to support our aspirations.

Brian Portnoy is currently the director of investment education at Virtus Investment Partners.

Q: In your book you say retirement is about achieving "funded contentment." What is that?

Portnoy: This is shorthand for true wealth. It is insufficient to just think through the “big picture.” That’s very important, but without a plan to fund it, we’ll fall short. Likewise, accumulating money without a clear sense of purpose or mission is a hollow experience. Clear minds and dirty hands must work together.

Q: What advice might you have for retirees and those on retirement's doorstep who have yet to achieve funded contentment?

Portnoy: We have more control over our money lives than we might think. Our true benchmark is not the market, but our own life goals. And funded contentment is not a “number” – it’s a constructive state of mind combined with a thoughtful plan of action. True wealth is achievable for many, but only in the context of a life in which purpose and practice are thoughtfully calibrated.

