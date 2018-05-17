Most underrated travel spots in every state
Alabama: The Alabama Booksmith, Birmingham: The Alabama Booksmith is an independent bookstore located in Birmingham with its claim to fame that every book is signed by its author. For readers, it could be a great place to spend your time and money. Founded over 25 years ago, the store originally carried only used books but now carries new books, fine limited editions, new and used signed first editions and classic titles The store also hosts a variety of literary events throughout the month. It’s free to visit, but a book will cost you.
Alaska: DogGoneIt Tours, Cantwell: DogGoneIt Tours is comparable in price to competing tours such as Husky Homestead, but it includes a visit to the hosts’ home, where you’re given an opportunity to find out what it’s like to live in Alaska. The tour teaches about the Iditarod and sled dogs using multimedia presentations and demonstrations. DogGoneIt provides transportation from Denali-area lodging. Tours are $56 for adults and $36 for children 12 and younger.
Arizona: Canyon King Pizzeria, Page: No trip to Lake Powell is complete without stopping for a bite to eat at this paddle-wheeler-turned-pizzeria located in Page, Ariz. Constructed from a hodge-podge of parts — like a 1908 surplus wheel and a World War II landing-craft diesel engine — and originally slated for the Colorado River, the Canyon King started lake service in 1979, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. After losing its coast guard certification 37 years later, local business people got together to help the owners bring the boat to Page, where it was converted into a restaurant. A 12-inch cheese pizza will cost you $11, according to TripAdvisor.
Arkansas: 35th Annual Beanfest & Great Arkansas Championship Outhouse Races, Mountain View: Visit Mountain View, Ark., in late October to find out why the Fine Living Network named the Annual Beanfest & Great Ozark Championship Outhouse Races a “Freakiest Festival.” Locals dressed in crazy costumes cook up cauldrons of beans and race outhouses around Courthouse Square in Mountain View’s biggest and maybe oddest annual event. Craft vendors and music round out the celebration. Admission to the event is free.
California: The Museum of Death, Los Angeles: Satisfy your interest in the macabre at The Museum of Death, located on Hollywood Boulevard. Founded in 1995, the museum boasts stomach-churning exhibits such as morgue photos and pictures of famous crime scenes. It’s also home to serial murderers’ artwork, replicas of execution devices and all manner of gruesome death videos, according to the museum website. Admission is $17, and the museum is open daily.
Colorado: Madam Lou Bunch Day, Central City: Louisa Bunch, Central City’s most famous madam, ran a brothel serving local miners until 1914, when she converted the “sporting house” to a hospital to treat tuberculosis in those same miners, according to Atlas Obscura. In appreciation, the town commemorates Bunch with a yearly festival that makes light of her original venture. Bed races — literally, beds pushed and otherwise propelled down Main Street by costumed participants — highlight the event, which also includes live music, a parade and a Madam’s and Miner’s Ball. Madam Lou Bunch Day takes place the second Saturday in June.
Connecticut: Wild Bill’s Nostalgia Store, Middletown: Wild Bill’s Nostalgia store serves as a repository for anything collectible or nostalgic, according to the company’s website. As if items such as the world’s biggest jack-in-the-box and a collection of bobblehead doll boats “planted” on the grounds aren’t enough, the store also showcases taxidermied items, books, records and even an outdoor stage and movie theater. Be prepared to be entertained for an entire weekend. Items to purchase range in price with various books costing as little as $9 and as high as $130.
Delaware: Apple-Scrapple Festival, Bridgeville: Bridgeville, Del., a quaint little town located on the Delmarva Peninsula, hosts an Apple-Scrapple Festival each October to promote the area’s agriculture industry — and Scrapple processing plant. This family-friendly event features a full schedule of live entertainment, hundreds of craft and direct-sale vendors and a food court with a variety of offerings which, as you might expect, prominently feature apples and Scrapple.
Florida: Skunk Ape Headquarters, Ochopee: The Skunk Ape, the Florida Everglades’ version of Bigfoot, is alive and well in Ochopee, and Dave Shealy has devoted his life to studying the elusive humanoid creature. He and his brother, Jack, own the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters, where you can buy Skunk Ape merchandise and educational materials. Dave claims to have seen Skunk Apes three time, and his tips might help you spot one too. Careful, though — males reportedly stand as tall as six feet and weigh up to 450 pounds. If you’re looking for a souvenir, hats run around $16.
Georgia: Krog Street Tunnel, Atlanta: Urban art takes center stage at Atlanta’s Krog Street Tunnel. Linking Inman Park and Cabbagetown, the tunnel serves as a sprawling canvas for local — and visiting — artists. You’ll see the work of some outstanding graffiti artists as well as graphic art announcing local events. The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau recommends parking your car and walking or biking to the tunnel. Don’t forget to check out Inman Park, a planned garden suburb with a thriving downtown district.
Hawaii: Surfing Goat Dairy, Maui: Located within the Haleakala Crater, Surfing Goat Dairy makes award-winning goat cheese and has earned a top spot among Maui’s agricultural tourism attractions. You can learn all about the cheese-making process by booking one of several tours the dairy conducts throughout the year. While Maui is typically a high-priced destination, prices for this attraction range from $12 per adult and $8 per child for a casual, 20-minute tour to $28 per person for the two-hour grand tour, which includes hands-on interactions with the animals and a cheese tasting. For $17 for adults and $14 per child, you can help with evening chores and learn how to milk a goat.
Idaho: Black Magic Canyon, Shoshone Area: Throw on your hiking boots and make your way to Black Magic Canyon where you’ll find stunning lava formations — and perhaps a rattlesnake or two. It’s a tough hike, and the canyon holds water from around February through June. But things dry out in July and August, giving intrepid hikers a unique opportunity to traverse the twisting basalt formations.
Illinois: The Super Museum, Metropolis: The Super Museum showcases all things Superman, with over 20,000 items from superfan and collector Jim Hambrick, according to the museum’s website. Seventy-five years’ worth of memorabilia includes every Superman toy ever manufactured, as well as memorabilia from Superman movies and TV shows. The Super Museum is open every day except Christmas, and admission is $5 per person. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.
Indiana: Sunken Gardens, Huntington: In 1924, the Huntington, Ind., Chamber of Commerce purchased an abandoned stone quarry and transformed it into a remarkable sunken garden — one of just two sunken gardens in the county. Located at Memorial Park, the Sunken Gardens showcase beautiful waterscapes, rock walls, a bridge and a gazebo. You can also visit the playground, play Frisbee golf and stroll through Memorial Park’s other gardens.
Iowa: National Hobo Convention, Britt: Hobos played a vital role in the years following Civil War as they traveled by train to work wherever their services were needed. The National Hobo Convention in Britt, Iowa, celebrates these workers with an annual festival featuring a full roster of events that range from hobo-inspired children’s activities to hobo and vagabond art and collectibles exhibits, contests, races and train-related displays. Round out the weekend with a visit to the National Hobo Museum, the National Hobo Cemetery and the Hobo Jungle train car exhibit. The festival takes place the second week in August.
Kansas: Strataca, Hutchinson: Strataca is an underground salt museum located in Hutchinson, Kan., where you can choose from two different shuttle tours through the subterranean mine, learn about the life of a salt miner and view the world’s oldest living organism. Halophile bacteria found its way into a pocket of salt water 250 million years ago and eventually grew into the salt crystal housed at the museum. A Salt Blast Pass that includes the shuttle tours costs $19 for adults and $12.50 for children. You can add a Safari Shuttle tour for $12.50, but riders must be at least 8 years old.
Kentucky: National Corvette Museum, Bowling Green: The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky., has over 80 Corvettes exhibited in period settings, according to the museum website. The rotating collection includes prototypes and beautifully preserved classics. The museum lost eight cars to a sinkhole in 2014, and although the site has been cleaned up, you can view an ongoing exhibit describing the event. The museum is open every day except major holidays. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 are free.
Louisiana: Angola Rodeo, St. Francisville: The Angola Prison Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running prison rodeo, according to the event’s website. Established in 1965 by inmates, the rodeo is professionally produced and features inmates participating in events like a six-chute Bust Out as well as bareback riding, wild horse races, barrel racing, bull-dogging, a chariot race, bull riding and convict poker. The event’s highlight is Guts & Glory, where inmates try to grab a poker chip tied to the event’s most intimidating Brahma bull. Rodeo tickets are $20 each.
Maine: Maine Wildlife Park, Gray: Maine Wildlife Park cares for wild animals that have been wounded, orphaned or raised in captivity and can’t be released to their natural habitats. Entry is free for military personnel with ID. Otherwise, the fee is $7.50 for adults, $5.50 for seniors, military family accompanying the military personnel and children age 4 to 12. You can purchase food to feed the bears, deer and other animals for 25 cents.
Maryland: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning, Annapolis: Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of boating season at the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning. Participants strip away their winter wear while reciting the “Ode to the Equinox” and then settle in for a March afternoon of live music and food prepared by local restaurants and caterers. An oyster-shucking contest and competition for the best oyster dish round out the day’s events. Advance tickets are $25. Buy early because the event sells out well in advance.
Massachusetts: Museum of Bad Art, Somerville: You don’t have to be an art expert to appreciate how awful the pieces on display at the Museum of Bad Art really are. The collection originally was housed in a private home before being moved to its permanent residence at the Somerville Theater. Whether these pieces merely leave you shaking your head or get you laughing out loud, one thing’s for sure — you’ll never look at art the same way. You can request a free pass for your entire party at the museum’s website.
Michigan: Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, Empire: Make the most of your visit to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Seashore with a drive along the 7.4-mile Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, which winds through forest and sand dunes and affords spectacular views of Glen Lakes and Lake Michigan. Named for a local lumberman, the scenic drive requires a park pass, which costs $20 per vehicle.
Minnesota: RanHam Bowling Center, Saint Paul: Soak up the local color at The Nook, a quirky Saint Paul dive bar. It’s home to the RanHam bowling center, which is located in its basement and boasts an old train car with thousands of $1 bills tacked to the ceiling. Bowling is $4 per adult game, $3 for children and seniors and shoe rentals are $1.50.
Mississippi: Palestine Gardens, Lucedale: Get a taste of ancient Palestine without leaving the United States. The Palestine Gardens in rural Lucedale, Mississippi feature a scale model of the Holy Land, complete with the places and topography described in the Bible. Tours are free, but the hosts ask that groups call ahead.
Missouri: Wagon Wheel Motel, Cuba: Experience a fun part of Americana by spending a weekend at the oldest continuously operating motel on Route 66. This restored motor court still sports its original wagon wheel neon sign, which was built in 1947 by John Mathis, according to the motel’s website. Updates such as free WiFi and outdoor areas with fire pits make the Wagon Wheel the perfect base of operations for visiting area attractions. Single rooms cost $60 per night; doubles start at $66 and suites are $119.
Montana: The Berkeley Pit, Butte: Once a copper mine, the Berkeley Pit is now a 7,000 feet long, 5,600 feet wide, 1,600 feet deep pit where you can see toxic waste. The pit is filled with chemicals like copper, iron, arsenic, cadmium, zinc and sulfuric acid giving it a dark coloring. But if you think this pit is just toxic, it’s actually so saturated with copper that copper is mined directly from the water. And it doesn’t hurt that this is a cheap sight to see — the Berkeley Viewing Stand is open from March to November and costs $2.
Nebraska: Golden Spike Tower and Bailey’s Yard, North Platte: Train buffs will delight at Bailey Yard, the world’s largest train yard, which manages 10,000 railroad cars each day. Located in North Platte, Neb., which served as a railroad town during the transcontinental railroad’s construction, Bailey’s Yard invites visitors to climb to the top of the Golden Spike Tower for sweeping views of the train yard. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for children.
Nevada: International Car Forest of The Last Church, Goldfield: Believe it or not, the International Car Forest of The Last Church isn’t the only place in the United States where cars pierce the ground vertically like arrows, but it might be the only one that has religious significance. The two artists who created the forest are no longer involved, according to Atlas Obscura. One left after a falling out with his partner, who since has been imprisoned on gun charges. But their vision lives on and it’s free to see.
New Hampshire: American Classic Arcade Museum, Laconia: Anyone who grew up playing old-school arcade games like Asteroids and Space Invaders is in for a treat at the American Classic Arcade Museum. It curates coin-operated games originating as far back as the pre-electricity era, all of which visitors can play. It also collects documents, audio recordings and other media tracing the history of the games and their creators. There’s no charge, but you can support the museum by making a donation or playing bingo for a fee.
New Jersey: Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton: For a real off-the-beaten-path treat, head to Grounds for Sculpture, a 42-acre sculpture park located in Hamilton, N.J. You can use a GPS map to create your own self-guided tour or join a tour led by a docent. Docent-led tours include outdoor tours of the garden, indoor tours of onsite museums and HortiSculpture tours focusing on the relationship between the garden’s landscaping and artwork. Don’t forget to visit the arboretum while you’re there. Adult tickets are $16 and senior tickets are $13 — $10 if you buy either online — and children’s tickets are $10.
New Mexico: Tinkertown Museum, Sandia Park: The Tinkertown Museum is a labor of love from creator Ross Ward, who spent 40 years carving, collecting and creating the elements from which the museum is constructed and the items on display there, according to the website. A highlight of the enormous collection includes a vast series of miniatures on display in intricately themed vignettes. Tickets are $3.75 for adults, $3.25 for seniors and $1.25 for children.
New York: Tenement Museum, New York: Since the late 19th century, refugees, immigrants and migrants have descended on Manhattan’s Lower East Side to start their new lives. The Tenement Museum comprises two of the types of tenement buildings that housed these individuals. Tour the museum, chat with costumed interpreters and explore the surrounding neighborhood for a glimpse into immigrants’ lives and their impact on the Lower East Side community. The museum is open every day except major holidays. Ticket prices range from $20 for students to $25 for adults. Foods of the Lower East Side tour tickets are $20 extra.
North Carolina: Land of Oz, Beech Mountain: There’s something eerily intriguing about abandoned theme parks, and although Land of Oz doesn’t quite fit into that category, it’s likely to appeal to those who get a kick out of that type of experience. In operation from 1970 to 1980, the park property’s current owners open it once a year for what has turned into Autumn at Oz, a three-day festival of sorts that celebrates the park’s heyday, complete with characters, food offerings and souvenirs. Land of Oz also offers Journey With Dorothy events where participants can don costumes in hopes that they’ll be selected to play a “Wizard of Oz” character.
North Dakota: Fort Totten State Historic Site, Fort Totten: Fort Totten was in service as a military post from 1867 until 1890, when it was converted for use as a boarding school for Native American children, some of whom attended while being treated for tuberculosis as part of a Tuberculosis Preventorium program. The fort was listed as a North Dakota State Historic Site in 1960, and it currently houses museum exhibits. Admission is $5 for adults and $1.50 for students. For a full-immersion historic experience, stay at the Totten Trail Historic Inn, which offers bed & breakfast accommodations with period furnishings and gives guests free access to the Fort Totten State Historic Site. Rates range from $80 to $130 for double-occupancy rooms.
Ohio: Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield: The Ohio State Reformatory is a fun stop for movie buffs and paranormal enthusiasts. Perhaps best known as the location where “The Shawshank Redemption” was filmed, the reformatory is open for self-guided tours, and it also hosts a variety of creepy events throughout the year, such as escape rooms, ghost-hunting classes and actual ghost hunts. Self-guided tours are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military personnel.
Oklahoma: The Center of the Universe, Tulsa: While visiting Tulsa, head over to Archer St. to experiment with an intriguing acoustic anomaly at the Center of the Universe. This brick-inlay spiral has a strange effect on sounds made within the circle at its center — any noise you make is amplified and echoes back to you, but onlookers outside the circle hear a distorted version.
Oregon: Summer Lake Hot Springs, Paisley: For a soothing excursion while visiting Bend or the Freemont, Modoc or Deschutes national forests, check out Summer Lake Hot Springs, a system of hot mineral springs fed by the alkali Summer Lake. Soak in an outdoor rock pool, or head inside to the bathhouse. This “Oregon Outback” retreat hosts events throughout the year and serves as a shortcut to the Burning Man festival. Day passes are $10 for individuals age 16 and up and $5 for children. Onsite accommodations include cabins, guest-house rooms and a ranch house, as well as RV and tent sites. Cabins start at $100 per night. The guest house is $150.
Pennsylvania: Lehigh Valley Zoo, Schnecksville: The Lehigh Valley Zoo doesn’t get nearly the attention or the visitors its Philadelphia cousin attracts, but it’s near family-friendly attractions like the Crayola Experience in Eason. You can visit about 130 species of animals here, including some that are extinct in the wild, and participate in special events. The zoo is open year-round, and admission is $10.
Rhode Island: Providence Athenaeum, Providence: The Providence Athenaeum is a bibliophile’s dream — a private, nearly-200-year-old library that has hosted literary and intellectual giants like H. P. Lovecraft, Edgar Allan Poe and Rhode Island native Sarah Helen Whiteman. It houses contemporary and rare collections, and programs include a salon series, reading groups and a poetry series.
South Carolina: Oyotunji African Village, Seabrook: The Gullah Geechee Nation of South Carolina has roots in Africa. The Oyotunji African Village is an authentic Yoruba community where you can experience this rich culture through village tours, volunteer opportunities, educational events and festivals. Tours last 45 minutes to an hour and cost $10 per adult and $5 per child for groups of 10 or more. Guests can stay onsite at the village’s Ile Afrique Guest Lodges. Rates start at $35 per person per night.
South Dakota: Cosmos Mystery Area, Rapid City: The Cosmos Mystery Area messes with your head in the best way possible. Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, this family-friendly attraction demonstrates such forces of nature as magnetism, gravity and visual perception through immersive hands-on activities. Once you’ve explored mystery features, try your hand at mining geodes and cracking them open in the facility’s hydraulic press. Tour prices are $11 for visitors 12 and older and $6 for children 5 to 11. Geode mining is $6 with the tour and $8 without.
Tennessee: Goats, Music & More Festival, Lewisburg: Chances are you’ve seen fainting-goat videos on Facebook or YouTube. Now’s your chance to see them in person. The Goats, Music & More Festival celebrates the fainting goats with a weekend of music, food, arts and crafts and lots of family-friendly activities like a 5k Goat Gallop, three-legged goat triathlon and a cornhole tournament. Admission is free for this October event.
Texas: Marfa Lights, Marfa: There’s an ongoing debate over whether the Marfa lights are a paranormal phenomenon or a manmade one, but whichever you believe, these mystery lights are worth checking out. First reported during the 19th century, the lights randomly appear along the horizon. They might be stationary or moving, and their colors alternate between red, white and blue. An official Marfa Lights Viewing Area area is located on Highway 90, nine miles east of Marfa.
Utah: Heber Valley Railroad, Heber City: The Heber Valley Railroad offers a variety of scenic and themed excursions throughout the year. Scenic excursions take you along Deer Creek Reservoir, Decker Bay, Mt. Timpanogos and Provo Canyon. Many themed excursions, like the princess and pirate ride and Easter Bunny Train, are children’s events, but the railroad does have themed runs for adults. Ticket prices vary, but fares for an April 21, 2018, Deer Creek Express trip are $20 for general admission and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.
Vermont: Earthwise Farm & Forest, Randolph: Agricultural tourists will find plenty to do at the Earthwise Farm & Forest, a working farm located in Randolph, Vt. In addition to hosting farm tours, the owners hold workshops on topics ranging from cheese making to dowsing. The farm also has a shop where you can purchase organic goodies like raw milk, produce and meat, as well as handcrafted goods. Just make sure you make an appointment to visit as their tours require one.
Virginia: Flying Circus Airshow, Bealeton: The Flying Circus Airshow is literally part circus and part air show and is located at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton, Va. Barnstormers, parachute jumpers and wing walkers are all part of the bi-plane show. The best time to visit is during the Balloon Festival in August. The Flying Circus Airshow is open from May through October, and tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children for the air show. Bi-plane rides cost $80 for a standard ride and $150 for an aerobatic one.
Washington: Skyline Drive-In Theater, Shelton: This just might be your last chance to experience a drive-in movie, as the Skyline Drive-In Theater is one of just a handful remaining in Washington State. It’s open spring through fall, and tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 11 for a double feature. Movies play rain or shine.
West Virginia: Green Bank Observatory, Green Bank: Imagine being totally disconnected from your devices. Residents of Green Bank West Virginia don’t have to imagine it, because it’s how they live every day. This small rural town is a designated National Radio Quiet Zone because it’s home to the world’s largest directional telescope, which must operate free from radio interference. Individuals suffering from electromagnetic hypersensitivity have created their own community built around a connection-free lifestyle. Observatory tours are $6 for adults and $5 for seniors, but specialty tours like the SETI one cost up to $40 and require reservations. Admission to the onsite science center is free. The Green Bank Observatory has limited overnight accommodations for visitors in its residence and apartment suites, and a bunkhouse can accommodate groups. Contact the observatory for details.
Wisconsin: Sputnikfest, Manitowoc: You’ve probably heard of alien-centric celebrations in places like Roswell, but… Wisconsin? Yes, thanks to the 1962 crash landing of a 20-pound piece of the Soviet Union’s Sputnik satellite. Sputnikfest celebrates the landing with costume contests, an Aliens in the Alley party, a Miss Space Debris Pageant, music, food and family activities. The event is held in early September, and admission is free.
Wyoming: The Town of Bar Nunn: Bar Nunn visitors who think the town looks more like an airport than a municipality would be correct. The town is located on a former airfield, and original infrastructure was incorporated into the design. The town has two restaurants — The Hangar and Chatters — where you can stop after your drive through streets that once served as runways.
Straying off the beaten path provides a unique travel experience you can't get by following an itinerary. Whether your favorite travel destinations consist of a beach, the mountains or the most beautiful city in the world, looking beyond the obvious tourist attractions gets you up close and personal with the people and places that make your trip memorable.

You're guaranteed to find something new and maybe a bit odd, like a prison rodeo or a festival devoted to a piece of Sputnik that landed in Wisconsin.  

Pike Place Market — Seattle (Cost to fly: $266): Seattle can be one of the most expensive U.S. tourist destinations, but Travel + Leisure makes a case for Pike Place by arguing it defines Seattle tourism. One of the oldest continuously operating farmers markets in the country, the multilevel space is a sensory overload of smells, tastes and sights with over 500 shops, restaurants and vendors. Famous for flying fish, the "almost" first Starbucks and a plethora of fresh eats, the iconic market is simply a must for foodies. Entrance to the market is free, and group tours start at $15 and up depending on the level of the tour.
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island — New York City (Cost to fly: $390): One of the most historic sites in America, the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of freedom and the American dream. Ellis Island is a place where you can trace your own family's lineage. Both are quintessential New York experiences because, despite the crowds, they're shockingly intimate. The price for a round-trip ferry to both attractions is $21.50 if you want to climb to the crown of the Statue of Liberty or $18.50 to just access the pedestal.
Bourbon Street — New Orleans (Cost to fly: $291): It might be one of the tourist attractions where you'll want to watch your wallet, but visiting Bourbon Street might be worth the risk. It's home to the famous Red Light District of Storyville, acclaimed architecture, jazz clubs, restaurants and bars. Plus, it's a bucket list experience for foodies, revelers and history buffs. It's free to wander around, but entertainment can add up fast with hurricanes running $8.50 a pop at Pat O'Brien's and reserved seats at the Jazz Playhouse coming in at $20.
Fisherman’s Wharf — San Francisco (Cost to fly: $269): More than 75 percent of San Francisco's travelers pay a visit to Fisherman's Wharf, but that's just a testament to how popular it is. And if you visit during the cheapest times, you can save money on your trip. Home to Pier 39 and epic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and the skyline, it's free to play photographer and take in the waterfront, but other attractions will cost you. The place to indulge in fresh seafood, a clam chowder bread bowl from Boudin Bakery, costs $7.49. And entrance to the Aquarium of the Bay will set you back $26.95.
Reading Terminal Market — Philadelphia (Cost to fly: $191): The nation's oldest continually operating farmers market, Reading Terminal Market is a treasure trove of edible delights. With more than 80 vendors and Amish merchants, the market is a vast culinary bazaar home to the best food in Philly. Smells and snaps are free. But sampling the "best sandwich in America" (which is DiNic's roast pork and beef, according to the Travel Channel) will cost $8.50. And a traditional cheesesteak from Carmen's Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheesesteaks (of which former President Barack Obama is a fan) will cost you $11.34.
The Strip — Las Vegas (Cost to fly: $137): With over 42 million visitors a year, Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations in the U.S., and the Strip is its epicenter. The 4.2-mile jaunt along Las Vegas Boulevard is where a majority of high-end hotels, casinos and attractions lie so it's a safe bet that a trip to Sin City almost guarantees at least some time there. If you're looking for fun and free things to do in Vegas, you can see the free fountain show at the Bellagio and even get free drinks in the casinos. But the average visitor's gambling budget is $619, so prepare to leave with a bit of a hole in your pocket.
Disney World — Orlando, Fla. (Cost to fly: $124): The most popular theme park in the world, according to Themed Entertainment Association, Magic Kingdom gets over 20 million visitors a year, making it one of the biggest tourist attractions on the planet. With ticket prices starting at $102 per day, the "Happiest Place on Earth" doesn't come cheaply. That said, it's a magical experience for children and adults alike to see their favorite motion pictures brought to life and something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime.
The Grand Canyon — Arizona (Cost to fly: $137): One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon enthralls with its prehistoric geology and exotic wildlife. Despite receiving over 6 million tourists last year, it's a place to admire endangered vegetation, and the Telegraph says it's worth getting "morning before Christmas" excited about it. But keep an eye out for these hidden expenses when visiting the Grand Canyon. For example, a park vehicle permit costs $30, and tickets to the skywalk range from $49.92 to $333.14 with a shuttle to various viewpoints.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame — Los Angeles (Cost to fly: $294): The world's most famous sidewalk honors 2,500 actors, musicians and Hollywood legends. Though touristy, it's a place to pay homage to your favorite on-screen performers, and it's a major symbol of the City of Angels. You can walk the celebrity boardwalk on your own or, if you want to actually spot a celebrity, attend one of the free star ceremonies throughout the year. If you'd like a professional tour guide to point out the sites, you can book one for $25 to get the inside scoop on Hollywood history.
Fenway Park — Boston (Cost to fly: $67): America's oldest ballpark has been operating since 1912. A mecca for baseball lovers, whether you've seen one game or hundreds, a trip there is always worth the cost of a ticket. The Green Monster ensures a sense of nostalgia for America by maintaining traditions like belting "Sweet Caroline" before the bottom of the eighth inning. Guided tours cost $20 and game tickets range from $10 to $197.
Millennium Park — Chicago (Cost to fly: $120): A centerpiece of downtown Chicago, Millennium Park is a free outdoor sculpture garden and public park. As the most visited tourist attraction in the Midwest, it's always crowded but boasts one of the best views of the skyline that won't cost you anything. The must-have photo-ops include Cloud Gate (also known as "the Bean"), the Crown Fountain's spitting faces and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, which has free outdoor concerts throughout the summer and free ice skating in the winter. However, rentals are $10.
The Smithsonian Museums — Washington, D.C. (Cost to fly: $64): The Smithsonian is the world's largest museum complex and saw over 30 million visitors in 2017. There are 11 museums and galleries right on the National Mall, making it an important place to commemorate the country's history and immerse yourself in arts, history and science. As one of the best free educational opportunities in the capital, it's worth battling the crowds.
Dodge City — Kansas (Cost to fly: $131): A replica Wild West town, Dodge City was the gateway to the Santa Fe Trail way back in the early 1800s. Known for its raucous gunslinging and lawless debauchery, the Boot Hill Museum pays tribute to the rough-and-tumble lifestyle. Though most reenactments are kitschy, it takes just reading the tombstones at Boot Hill Cemetery to realize that it's the real deal. Tickets are $12 to explore the general store, saloon and cemetery.
Wall Drug — South Dakota (Cost to fly: $375): Wall Drug fancies itself a roadside attraction, not a tourist trap, but arguments can be made for both sides. It is the must-see stop en route to the Badlands. Geographically in the "middle of nowhere," this quirky corner store became famous in the 1930s for offering free ice water to weary travelers. Today, it's a place to peruse the trinkets and Western wear and take free photos with a Tyrannosaurus rex and a giant jackalope. The café menu has American classics like hot beef sandwiches, donuts and 5-cent coffee that have managed to withstand inflation, so the price is definitely right for a bit of nostalgia.
Atlantic City — New Jersey (Cost to fly: $191): Atlantic City gets a bad rap, but after more than $1.7 billion were poured into revitalization projects, it's worth giving the tired casino town a fresh look. A handful of luxury hotels without casinos have opened in recent years, most notably The Water Club. The Walk is 15 blocks of designer shopping, five-star restaurants and celebrity chefs that grace the area, and luxury spas have become more popular than ever. You can get there for just $2.25 on the jitney and walk the world's first boardwalk for free. But that's about where the savings end for this pricier getaway.
Niagara Falls — New York (Cost to fly: $85): Niagara Falls was called a tourist trap by Smarter Travel, but the New York Times said differently when they named it one of the top 52 places to visit in 2018. Buffalo-Niagara has also undergone a massive transformation in recent years. Today, the area is a cultural hotbed of art galleries, craft breweries and impressive architecture, and the falls are just the icing on the cake. Parking at the oldest state park in the U.S. is $8 to $10, entrance to the Cave of the Winds is $7, and a ride on Maid of the Mist is $19.25.
The River Walk — San Antonio (Cost to fly: $174): A treasure in Texas, the River Walk is the heart and soul of San Antonio, garnering millions of visitors a year. But it's not just a place for overpriced waterfront dining. Actually the largest urban ecosystem in the nation, the River Walk has 15 miles of sidewalks and paths where you can visit museums and 300-year-old Spanish missions that are definitely worth exploring. It can be a fun vacation for the whole family. Take a water taxi ride for $10 or upgrade to a narrated boat cruise for $12.
Route 66 — Chicago (Cost to fly: $120): An epic 2,500-mile cross-country road trip from Illinois to California, Route 66 is littered with larger-than-life roadside attractions, neon motels and forgotten cities. Whether you're interested in photo-ops with giant whales or the chance to sleep in a teepee, everyone should drive "the Mother Road" at least once. The route has inspired musicians, filmmakers and writers, and is sure to provide a creative jolt for those lacking inspiration. You can find rooms for under $100 a night and meals for $2.50 and up, so it's not a budget-buster kind of trip.
Central Park — New York (Cost to fly: $390): More than 25 million people frequent Central Park a year, which might make getting a green reprieve feel downright impossible. But with over 9,000 benches, the first public park in America has plenty of space to go around. The park cost almost as much as the entire state of Alaska to build, so a lot of impressive elements went into its development. A carousel ride costs just $3, and a lap around the ice rink will run you $12 to $19.
Times Square — New York (Cost to fly: $390): Although millions pass through Times Square every day and many call it overrated, the hotspot is the heart of the Big Apple. It's one of the most Instagrammed places in the world and its chaotic glittering lights can be seen from space. It's worth battling the crowds to experience the crossroads of the world at least once — but probably not on New Year's Eve. If you prefer to dive into the history of the area, make it a scavenger hunt to find the hidden Broadway bar, the site of America's most famous kiss and Lichtenstein's pop murals. The best part? It's all free.

Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you’re looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you’re done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.
Alaska: Visit a gold rush boom town - Visiting a national park is one of the coolest and cheapest activities for the family. So relive Alaska’s gold mining days at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Not only is admission free, but you can also take a complimentary ranger-led tour to visit the historic district that houses more than 20 boom town buildings. Feel like you’re away from it all without ever leaving Anchorage at Kincaid Park, featuring more than 37 miles of trails, a sandy beach and critters ranging from moose to porcupines.
Arizona: Marvel at monuments - The Arizona State Capitol Museum in Phoenix is an ideal spot to learn about the state’s history. When you’re done, head over to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. You can take a photo beneath the gun from the USS Arizona and browse other memorials tucked into the lush lawns.
Arkansas: Hike along the Buffalo National River - Visit the Buffalo National River to learn more about Arkansas’ zinc mining history. Activities like canoeing and horseback riding cost extra, but visitors can see this breathtaking site for free on foot.
California: Gaze at the stars - At night, scope out the stars from the beautiful Griffith Observatory. Admission to the building and access to the telescopes are always free, as is parking — a rarity in Los Angeles. You can still see the stars during the day — the ones from the movies, that is. Spend the day in Hollywood, Beverly Hills or even Santa Monica and keep an eye out for your favorite celebrities.
Colorado: Explore the Garden of the Gods - If you want to visit a free landmark, be sure to check out the breathtaking views of red rock monoliths at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Drive through the park, take a hike or stop by the Visitor and Nature Center to see flora and fauna displays that include dinosaurs.
Connecticut: Visit the Weir Farm - Get in touch with your artistic side at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. Once the home of Julian Alden Weir, a key figure in American Impressionism, this historic site is sure to inspire. You can borrow art supplies on site to create your own masterpiece, or take a free tour of the Weir House to explore the studios and learn more about the artists’ techniques.
Delaware: Tour breweries - Take a free tour of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton — the brewery pours one of the best beers for your buck. The first-come, first-served tours run regularly during scheduled hours. If you have to wait a bit, show your ID and enjoy a few free samples while you pass the time.
Florida: Have fun at Disney Springs - Can’t afford the VIP treatment at the Disney Parks? Don’t sweat it — you can have free fun at Disney Springs. Window-shop and check out live music at Exposition Park. If you have kids, take them to The LEGO Store’s dream world, featuring huge Disney models and a “Pick-a-Brick” Wall.
Georgia: Decode a mysterious monument - Often referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the Georgia Guidestones tower in Elberton is an impressive 19 feet tall. The granite monuments bear a 10-part message in 12 languages. No one knows who’s responsible for this creation — or why it was created.
Hawaii: See a hula show - You don’t need to shell out a lot of money to experience Hawaii’s culture and customs. In fact, you can see graceful dancers in free hula shows at various spots, including the Shops at Mauna Lani. If you’re more the DIY type, look for free hula classes at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
Idaho: Follow the Moose Trail - Follow in the hoof prints of a beloved children’s book character on the Mudgy Moose Trail in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. The trail features five life-size statues of Mudgy as he seeks his mousy friend, Millie. The trail starts at Tubbs Hill and winds 2.25 miles through town to Independence Point.
Illinois: See something strange - When you visit Chicago, be sure to take some creative pictures of the city as reflected in the famous stainless steel “bean,” also known as Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate.” If that’s not out-of-the-ordinary enough for you, head to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The site houses an array of peculiar devices, such as a spanking machine and trick chairs.
Indiana: Follow the Cultural Trail - Get up close and personal with Indianapolis culture by strolling or biking the Cultural Trail. You can see public art and beautiful landscapes along the way. Or, explore Indiana’s Amish Country by driving down Heritage Trail, where you’ll see horse-drawn buggies and charming shops. You can score self-guided audio CD tours for the journey at the visitors’ center in Elkhart County.
Iowa: Find your inner Trekkie - Visit Riverside, the future birthplace of James T. Kirk, captain of Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise. If you’re a sci-fi fan, the best time to visit is during Trekfest in June. Last year’s festivities included a number of free events, such as face painting and a sci-fi swap meet.
Kansas: There’s no place like Wamego - Head to Wamego in the fall and take in OZtoberFest, a free public event in the downtown area. Last year’s event included an Oz marketplace with photographs and paintings and plenty of Oz characters for photo ops. If you’re over 21, stop by the Oz Winery in downtown Wamego and get free samples as part of the daily wine tasting.
Kentucky: Drink bourbon - Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so why not take a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort? All tours are complimentary, and the Trace Tour doesn’t require a reservation. You’ll see bourbon barrels and get to sample some of the best local liquor. Extend your travels on a bourbon trail road trip.
Louisiana: Go on a voodoo tour - It’s rumored that New Orleans is home to some of the most haunted places on Earth. For a good scare, book a “pay what you like” ghost tour through Free Tours by Foot and visit some of the spookiest haunts in New Orleans, including Pirate’s Alley and The Hotel Monteleone.
Maine: Tour Victorians - Download free tours from the Greater Portland Landmarks website and then put on your comfy walking shoes. You can visit Victorian mansions in the Western Promenade, follow the stained glass trail or stroll through historic districts.
Maryland: Walk a wooden boardwalk - Visit Battle Creek Cypress Swamp near Prince Frederick to explore trails and a quarter-mile boardwalk through the country’s northernmost stand of bald cypress trees. While you’re there, opt to go bird-watching or take a self-guided tour.
Massachusetts: Follow the Freedom Trail - You can’t follow the yellow brick road in Boston, but you can follow a red line that guides you along the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Visit 16 official sites that are significant in the history of the American Revolution, from the Old Corner Bookstore to the site of the Boston Massacre. And don’t forget about Faneuil Hall, which hosted America’s first town meeting. These days, you can shop, eat and enjoy live musical performances in the market.
Michigan: Chase waterfalls - Taking a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of the most beautiful free things to do in Michigan. The four-season park provides the perfect backdrop for picnics, hiking or a day at the beach. Plus, the area boasts quite a few waterfalls, including Miners Falls with its 50-foot drop over a sandstone outcrop.
Minnesota: Walk in a Sculpture Park - Visit a thriving artist residency program at Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. You can explore the 43 acres and view more than 100 works of art.
Mississippi: Visit Kermit - Visit the birthplace of Kermit the Frog on the banks of Deer Creek in Leland. Here, you’ll see the famed frog sitting on a log playing the banjo, as well as displays about his creator, Jim Henson, who grew up in the area along the creek.
Missouri: Get a cup of coffee - Skip your latte for a day, and get your caffeine fix for free at The Roasterie in Kansas City. Free public “cuppings” — or coffee tastings — generally take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The Roasterie also offers complimentary tours, so you can learn about the coffee-making process.
Montana: Heat up in a hot spring - If you’re looking for free things to do in Yellowstone — which offers fee-free dates — take a dip in the Boiling River hot spring. According to the National Park Service, it’s one of the few legal thermal soaking areas in Yellowstone. Keep in mind that the river is closed in the spring and early summer, and there are no lifeguards on duty.
Nebraska: Have fun on wheels - If you can’t visit Stonehenge this summer, Carhenge is the next best thing. Located north of Alliance, the structure is built from classic automobiles that have been painted gray. You can also remember the innocent fun of childhood roller skating — or the fierce competition of roller derby — at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln. See numerous exhibits, including roller skating competition highlights, 19th-century roller skate patents and much more.
Nevada: Cheer on hot air balloons - If you’re going to Nevada in September, don’t miss the Great Reno Balloon Race. During this hot air balloon race, which takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, you’ll witness a rainbow of around 100 balloons racing one another across the sky. Pahrump holds its own free hot air balloon festival in Petrack Park. The event takes place in February and features a hot air balloon glow show, in which the balloons synchronize to music and light up the sky.
New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.
New Jersey: Visit a state-of-the-art museum - Visit Princeton University’s historic campus and spend a few hours browsing through the Princeton University Art Museum. With more than 90,000 works of art spanning from ancient to modern times, the museum is one of the best in the country.
New Mexico: See a neon sunset - In Tucumcari, jump on Route 66 to see buildings and artwork that hearken back to the heyday of highway travel. During daylight hours, view the beautiful murals painted on the sides of buildings. As the sun sets, watch historic neon signs blaze along the highway.
New York: Stroll America’s most famous park - Bring your camera and head to Central Park, located in the heart of New York City. The 843-acre park holds many treasures — like the Conservatory Garden, Belvedere Castle and a sprinkling of fountains and ponds.
North Carolina: Mine for gold - Explore the first gold mine found in the USA. at Reed Gold Mine in Midland. Tour the mine for free, but bring $3 if you want to try your luck panning for the shiny stuff.
North Dakota: See super-sized sites - You’ll be fascinated by these large metal sculptures as you drive down the Enchanted Highway in Gladstone. The monolithic roadside art includes giant fish, grasshoppers, a tin family and other amusing pieces. Then, take your picture in front of the “World’s Largest Buffalo” monument at Frontier Village in Jamestown. The prairie town features original frontier buildings from around the state, as well as stagecoach and pony rides, which do cost money.
Ohio: Go up, up and away - If you have a military buff or airplane lover in the family, take a trip to Dayton’s National Museum of the United States Air Force to see military aviation at its finest. You’ll find exhibits featuring aircraft from World War II and the Cold War, a space gallery where you can explore a NASA shuttle and much more.
Oklahoma: Take a trip to Totem Pole Park - Visit one of the most extensive and oldest folk art displays in the state at Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park in Foyil. The centerpiece is a 90-foot carved totem pole — the largest on the property.
Oregon: Stop to smell the roses - Stop and smell the roses — literally — at the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. Portland is known as the City of Roses, and you’ll discover why as you walk among more than 10,000 rose plantings in the oldest continuously operated rose test garden in the country.
Pennsylvania: Take a covered bridge tour - See Pennsylvania’s iconic covered bridges for yourself on a self-guided tour. Although they’re found throughout the state, it’s best to start in Lancaster County, Lehigh Valley or Bucks County. You can download a tour online.
Rhode Island: Experience fire, water and beauty - Fire and water meet in dramatic fashion in Providence. At WaterFire, fire performers tend to roughly 100 large bonfires on river platforms, keeping them burning until late at night. Dates for 2018 won’t be posted until spring, but you can expect events to start in April and run through early November.
South Carolina: Remember baseball greats - Stop by the home of a baseball icon at the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library in Greenville. The free museum houses artifacts associated with Shoeless Joe’s career and life.
South Dakota: Step Into a storybook - Bring the kids or unleash your own inner child at Storybook Island in Rapid City. The free theme park features favorite children’s storybook characters and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cruise down the 22-mile Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, which is particularly beautiful when decked out in autumn foliage. You’ll probably recognize the canyon from the film “Dances With Wolves.”
Tennessee: Dance down Honky Tonk Highway - If you’re looking for free things to do in Tennessee, don’t forget about the Music City. Head to Nashville to take advantage of free live music throughout the year and drive down the Honky Tonk Highway — also known as the Broadway Historic District. You can pop into cover-free juke joints and bars.
Texas: Go bat watching - Mexican free-tailed bats are the state’s official flying mammal, and you can watch them emerge from their colonies at sunset, if you know where to look. Head to the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston or San Antonio’s Camden Street Bridge to see these animals fly for free.
Utah: Get out of this world - You can check out free, mind-blowing exhibits at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. Marvel at Newton’s Daydream, a two-story, audio-kinetic maze sculpture featuring moving balls and instruments.
Vermont: Taste maple syrup - Don’t leave Vermont without sampling some authentic maple syrup. You’ll find plenty of maple farms in the Green Mountain State, and some of them offer free tastings. At Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, for example, you can get free admission and try four grades of pure Vermont maple syrup.
Virginia: Check out Mount Trashmore - Landfills don’t usually make the list of must-see sites. If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, however, you should definitely stop by Mount Trashmore. Created from an abandoned landfill, this unique, 165-acre spot features picnic areas, playgrounds and free equipment rentals.
Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.
West Virginia: See Civil War sites - If you want to see some of the most historic sites, visit a Civil War battle site at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville. Hike trails through the battlefield and check out breathtaking views of the Gauley River.
Wisconsin: Scope some concrete art - Some people take a vacation to get away from concrete, but the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips is a must-see spot. Named one of Wisconsin’s top seven man-made wonders by Travel Wisconsin, the park holds more than 200 concrete works by folk artist Fred Smith.
Wyoming: Escape to Medicine Mountain - Hike up Medicine Mountain to see the mesmerizing Medicine Wheel. This sacred Native American archaeological site features 28 radial rows of rocks that form a circular pattern of stones.
Washington, D.C.: Stop by the Smithsonian - Don’t miss any of the free things to do in Washington, D.C. Aside from touring the White House and other free monuments, you can check out more than 1,500 animals at the National Zoo and millions of artifacts at the National Museum of Natural History. Entrance to all Smithsonian museums is free, so you’ll never run out of things to do or see in our nation’s capital.
