WASHINGTON — Obamacare is on the ropes. Again.

President Barack Obama's crowning achievement in the domestic policy arena became law in 2010 and was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012. But the Justice Department now says it won't defend a key part of the law in court.

How is that possible?

Here are some questions and answers about the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act:

Question: What's the fuss about?

Answer: The Justice Department told a federal district court in Texas on Thursday that the health care law's key provision -- a mandate requiring most people to buy insurance -- is soon to be unconstitutional. Without the mandate, it said the law's consumer protections for people with preexisting conditions cannot stand.

Q: Wait, Obamacare is in court again?

A: Texas is leading a group of 20 states with Republican governors or legislatures that contend the entire law will become unconstitutional because the penalties for not getting insurance have been removed by Congress. Under normal circumstances, the federal government would defend the law.

Q: What did Congress do to start this latest round of court action?

A: The $1.5 trillion tax law enacted in December included a provision eliminating the tax ($695, or 2.5% of income, whichever is more) that people who refuse to buy health insurance are required to pay. That provision becomes effective next January.

Q: But that's just one tax provision, right?

A: Yes, but when the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act by a 5-4 vote in 2012, it was Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion that the law was constitutional only under Congress' tax powers. Without the tax, Texas' says, the rest of the law falls. The Justice Department says only the protections for people with preexisting conditions are linked to the tax — not the rest of the law, including the expansion of Medicaid.

Q: How can the federal government refuse to defend a federal law?

A: Good question. It's very unusual, but not unprecedented. For example, the Obama administration refused in 2011 to defend the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which blocked federal recognition of same-sex marriages in some states. It was defended instead by House Republicans but declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Q: Who will defend the law now?

A: California, as the leader of 16 states led by Democrats that had intervened on the federal government's side, likely will take the lead in court. But the court will take notice that the Trump administration has switched sides.

Q: What are the prospects?

A: Texas chose a federal district court that's likely to produce the result it seeks. Judge Reed O'Connor was named to the court by President George W. Bush and has ruled against other aspects of the Affordable Care Act. An appeal would go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which is dominated 10-5 by Republican presidents' nominees. Ultimately, the issue could be decided by the Supreme Court.

Q: For consumers, what's the worst that could happen while the case is litigated?

A: Once the tax penalty expires in January, insurers facing expensive consumer protections without tax revenue could raise rates or refuse to sell insurance to those with pre-existing conditions.

Q: Is the rest of the law safe?

A: Texas wants the entire law declared unconstitutional, but the Trump administration says only people with preexisting conditions would risk having their coverage declined or their rates increased. Ultimately, that choice is up to the courts.

Q: What other threats to Obamacare exist?

A: Congress has been unable to repeal the law despite dozens of attempts. But since President Trump was elected, he has done what he can to undermine it. Most significantly, he ended federal payments to insurers for the subsidies they provide lower-income recipients.

