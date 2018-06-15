Elizabeth Holmes, the college dropout who founded the blood-testing company Theranos, and the company's ex-president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were hit with federal criminal wire fraud charges Friday.

Both Holmes, who stepped down as CEO of the crippled company earlier Friday, and Balwani appeared in U.S. District Court in San Jose, Calif., for arraignment.

The charges come three months after she was slapped with a civil lawsuit in March by the Securities and Exchange Commission that alleged "massive fraud" by her and California-based Theranos.

David Taylor, the general counsel of Theranos, has been appointed chief executive officer, according to the company. He will remain general counsel.

Holmes will remain chairman of Theranos' board, according to the company.

The SEC had alleged that Theranos has raised more than $700 million from investors between late 2013 and 2015, while at the same time "deceiving investors" by overselling the ability of the company's diagnostic devices.

Holmes, 34, and Balwani also were accused by the SEC of lying about Theranos' involvement with the U.S. military and overestimating its expected revenue in 2014 by 1,000 percent.

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes holds a nanotainer of blood at Theranos headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY

At the same time of that complaint, Holmes agreed to a settlement with the SEC that stripped her of voting control of Theranos, required her to return nearly 19 million shares she obtained from the company "during the fraud," and also prevents her from serving as an officer or director of a public company for a decade.

Holmes, who had founded Theranos in 2003 as a 19-year-old Stanford University dropout, also agreed to fork over a $500,000 fine.

Theranos had a valuation of $9 billion at the time that it was claiming its device as being capable of diagnosing a wide range of diseases from just several small drops of blood.

Holmes, who in dress and demeanor consciously mimicked Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, was a media darling who wooed former secretaries of state George Schultz and Henry Kissinger to her company's board, along with now-Defense Secretary James Mattis.

But the company in recent years had burned through more than $600 million invested by a number of high-profile investors, who included the Walton family, who are Walmart's founders, media baron Rupert Murdoch, and the family of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. According to a recent lawsuit, each had invested $100 million or more in Theranos.

In April, Holmes told most of Theranos' 125 remaining employees that they would be out of work by this past Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. And she told Theranos shareholders that the company could be liquidated by August.

Theranos' downfall was set in motion by a series of stories in the Journal that undercut the company's high-flying claims.

The first Journal story, in October 2015, said that Theranos' machine was capable of doing only a small number of the tests it was selling customers.

Holmes fired back at the newspaper at that time, telling CNBC's Jim Cramer, "This is what happens when you work to change things. First they think you're crazy, then they fight you, and then all of a sudden you change the world,"

But the SEC complaint filed showed the Journal was on track in its reporting.

Theranos duped investors by "hosting misleading technology demonstrations, and overstating the extent of Theranos' relationships with commercial partners," the complaint said.

At the time of those demonstrations, Theranos' technology could only do about 12 tests of the more than 200 tests the company claimed it could handle, the SEC said.

