Photos: Airborne minivan embeds, wheels first, into house A minivan wound up embedded in a Newburg home early Saturday after the driver lost control. A man sleeping just inside the wall was not hurt. 01 / 07 A minivan wound up embedded in a Newburg home early Saturday after the driver lost control. A man sleeping just inside the wall was not hurt. 01 / 07

A minivan wound up embedded in a Newburg home early Saturday after the driver lost control. A man sleeping just inside the wall was not hurt.

Newburg Fire Department

NEWBURG, Wis. — You may have seen cars crash into houses, but rarely like this.

This minivan launched into a home in Newburg, about 30 miles northeast of Milwaukee. It was embedded wheels first, several feet off ground, like a toy car stuck onto a birthday cake.

Neither the driver nor the man in the bedroom on the other side was hurt.

Annette Bienlein, 73, just happened to be in the bathroom when she heard the bang about 3 a.m. CT Saturday. Her 78-year-old husband, Ken, was still in bed, but she couldn't open the door to the bedroom because the impact had shifted the framing of the entire room.

"Finally, we got it open," she said. "He was pretty shook up, not himself. He said, 'There's a car in the bed.' I could see the wheels. It was on my side. I'd have been dead."

Ken Bienlein was covered in oil because the Mazda minivan had struck a 4-foot rock retaining wall on its way up, and that tore the engine and transmission apart, said Jamon Ingelse of Lanser Garage & Towing in Belgium, Wisconsin. He later removed the vehicle.

► June 11: Harrowing video shows patrol car grazed teen waiting for school bus

► Dec. 28: Fiery accident ruins 20 tons of avocados heading north

► Nov. 7: $100,000 car burns on U.S. 129, known as 'The Dragon'

"The (Ozaukee County) Sheriff's Office had called and given a detailed description," Ingelse said. "But when I got here to the scene, I could still hardly wrap my head around it.

"We've pulled lots of cars, even semis, out of buildings, but never any that are completely off the ground," he said.

Alva Richards, 35, of Waubeka, Wisconsin

Ozaukee County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office

The driver, Alva Richards, 35, of Waubeka, Wisconsin, was still in the driver's seat, unconscious or in some sort of altered state, when a sheriff's deputy arrived. When he came to, he removed his seat belt and fell or jumped about 15 feet to the ground.

Richards told a deputy he smokes marijuana daily and eats cannabinoid oil gummies to control a seizure disorder. Inside the van, police found marijuana and a grinder.

Richards is now charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of marijuana, second offense, both felonies.

Richards, who told Annette Bienlein that he was on his way to work about 25 miles from his house in Germantown, Wisconsin, came to her house a day later and apologized. She said she accepted it and feels bad for him.

"He seems like a very nice guy. He's got a wife and three kids. I told him just do something good with your life," she said.

Richards is free on $5,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for August.

► July 2017: Brothers, ages 5 and 2, drive mom’s car 3 miles before crashing

► August 2016: Trash truck driver loads in a bear, who rides along for 5 miles

Repairs to the Bienleins' home of more than 20 years are expected to take two or three months, Annette Bienlein said. In the meantime, they are spending nights in a hotel and retelling the story with remarkable calm.

"A week helps," she said with a chuckle.

Follow Bruce Vielmetti on Twitter: @ProofHearsay

Lanser Garage & Towing of Belgium removes the minivan.

Lanser Garage & Towing Inc.

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com