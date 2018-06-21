The best tech for this summer is on sale today.

Roav / Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Each and every day we scour through Amazon's daily deals and price drops to make sure you're saving money on products that are actually worth it. Sometimes these sales look amazing but are actually not worth it at all. Luckily, we stumbled upon some great deals on some of our favorite products that will definitely upgrade your summer. Whether you're looking to read more (hello, Kindle Voyage) or print out your vacation memories (hello, Prynt Pocket), there's something here for everyone.

1. A high-end Kindle at an affordable price

Bring your library on the go.

Amazon

If you're trying to up your summer reading game or don't want to lug several books with you on vacation, you're going to want to invest in a Kindle. These bad boys can hold a seemingly unlimited amount of books on one device and right now, you can get a Kindle Voyage at its lowest price in new or refurbished. Its tapered design has scrolling buttons on the sides and a power button on the back, unlike some of the other Kindles. After testing every Kindle out there one of our editors bought the Voyage because she liked it so much.

2. A car charger for long road trips

Find your car and charge your phone with this nifty device

Roav

While on a road trip, we use our phones for music, navigation, and checking texts from friends and family members (when you're not behind the wheel, of course). All these things can drain your battery pretty quickly, so you don't want to be on the road for a while without a good car USB charger. This one from Roav has fast charging capabilities, two USB ports, and a built-in car locator, so you won't have to wander the parking lot to find your vehicle.

Get the Roav 30W Car Charger for $19.99 and save $4

3. Our favorite portable photo printer

Print out all your summer memories fast.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

We live in the day and age where taking photos is as easy as carrying your smartphone around. But printing out these images becomes a bit more difficult. But with a portable printer, you can simply link up your phone to it and have tangible photos in a jiffy. The Prynt Pocket is the best one we've ever tested because it's super portable and allows you to attach your phone to the docket rather than using Bluetooth, which speeds up the printing process. Right now, you can get it for its lowest price on Amazon.

Get the Prynt Pocket for $127.25 and save $22.74

4. A micro SD card for extra storage

Upgrade your data in an instant.

SanDisk

Running out of space on your phone, your tablet, your camera, or your Nintendo Switch is the worst. So if you've been struggling with data management on your devices, maybe it's time to invest in a microSD card. SanDisk is the top name in memory cards, and right now you can get the 64GB micro SDXC UHS-I card for nearly its lowest price.

Get the SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card for $18.98 and save $6.01

5. Lightning cables that won't fall apart

Stylish cords to charge your devices.

Anker

For whatever reason, the lightning cable that comes with your iPhone is destined to fall apart. At some point, they'll end up splitting, become a tangled mess, or charge way too slow. Anker's Powerline+ cables are the perfect upgrade. The braided nylon cord is super durable, they charge your devices as fast as Apple's proprietary cords, and at 6 feet they're longer than your typical cord, so you can still use your device when the outlet is just out of reach.

Get the Anker Powerline+ 6-foot Lightning Cable for $9.79 andd save $4.20 with the coupon code "ANKER985"

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com