1. Under $20: Braided lightning cables

Finally, cables that won't fray just because you use them.

Anker

There's nothing worse than a fraying charging cable. These braided nylon cables from Anker won't ever fray, making them a great choice for anywhere you need them. Right now, you can save 25% on a 2-pack of the 3- and 6-foot options in black, silver, or red with the code "ANKER532" on Amazon. These don't support fast charging, so we recommend using them in places like guest rooms, the garage, or the kitchen where you might just need a little extra boost.

2. Under $90: An immersion circulator to sous vide

Feel like a professional chef with this kitchen gadget.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

Looking to learn a new cooking skill? Try sous vide. This fancy way of cooking simply involves slowly heating food in a temperature-controlled water bath for the perfect texture whatever you're cooking. Seriously, it makes the best steak and marmalade. But in order to do so, you're going to need an immersion circulator and the Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker is the best one we've ever tested. Right now, you can get it for $85, which isn't the lowest price we've ever seen and you can probably expect it be lower come Black Friday. But if you wanted to get one now, we still think it's a great purchase for this price.

Get the Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $84.99​ (Save $64.01)

3. Dermstore: Save 20% on health and beauty

Stock up on the best hair dryer ever, makeup, beauty supplies, and more.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether you need to stock up on sheet masks or replenish your eyeliner stash, Dermstore's a great place to look. Right now through October 12, you can take advantage of the Friends & Family Sale. After you fill up your cart, enter the code "FRIEND" at checkout and you'll get 20% off your purchase. Dermstore has everything from our favorite hair dryer to skin care and makeup to men's products, but note that some brands, including Stila, beautyblender, and Essie are not participating in the sale.

Save 20% on your purchase at Dermstore with the code "FRIEND"

4. Under $60: A probe thermometer

Monitor you turkey this Thanksgiving.

ThermoPro

With Thanksgiving coming up, you might want to invest in a probe thermometer to cook the perfect turkey. These nifty cooking gadgets allow you to monitor the temperature of what's cooking in the oven or grill without having to constantly open the door or hood. This one from ThermoPro is one of the best ones we've ever tested because it comes with two probes, you can monitor your meat wirelessly, and it has a clear alarm, meaning you won't overcook the turkey while tending to other side dishes. Right now, it's back down to the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Get the ThermoPro TP20 on Amazon for $50.99 (Save $9)

5. Under $1,500: An incredible OLED TV

Upgrade your fall TV binging with the best picture quality.

LG

If you want the best picture quality and viewing experience, then you're going to want an OLED TV. But with great quaility there's usually a high price tag and these bad boys can run you thousands of dollars. But right now, you can get an LG B8 OLED TV on Massdrop for just $1,500. It may seem like a lot, but sites like Amazon are selling it "on sale" for $1,993.98, making this the best deal for it on the internet.

Although tested the B8 yet, it’s a newer version of the B7, our favorite TV of 2017. We loved its predecesor for the rich picture quality and how affordable it was compared to other OLED TVs. With the B8 we can expect the same incredible picture quality, plus an upgraded AI ThinQ smart app. To access this deal you do have to make an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few minutes of your time.

Get the 55-inch LG B8 OLED TV on Massdrop for $1,499.99 (Save $300)

