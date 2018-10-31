WASHINGTON – A high number of Millennials say they just can't even with this whole voting thing.

According to a new poll from NBC News/GenForward, Democrats hoping for high voter turnout from America's youth are in for disappointment: less than a third of the 18 to 34-year-olds surveyed said they will definitely vote in next week's midterm election.

Seven percent of the respondents said voting is too basic to even bother and that they will definitely not participate. Another 12 percent said they probably won't vote. And another 23 percent said they didn't know.

Thirty-one percent of Millennials said they think voting is lit and that they will definitely be at the polls. Another 26 percent were less certain about their Election Day goals, and said that while they will "probably vote," there's a chance they will just stay home and chill.

And while 70 percent of MIllennials are woke (politically informed) enough to have at least "some interest" in the midterm election, 59 percent said they aren't familiar with the congressional candidates in their district. Twelve percent of the respondents were so salty that they said they have zero interest in the election.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 21-Oct. 6, from a sample of 1,881 adults between the ages of 18 and 34. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.76 points.

