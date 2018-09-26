— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you've been waiting for a good opportunity to upgrade to OLED, this might be it. OLED TVs are known for having the best picture quality and viewing experience, making whatever you’re watching look that much better. Unfortunately, with great quality usually comes a high price.

But right now, you can get a 55-inch LG E8 OLED TV for just $1,800 on Massdrop. Although that might seem like a lot to shell out for a TV, keep in mind that this model originally cost $3,300 and now typically goes for for $2,500. With this deal, one of the only ones we've ever seen for the E8 TV, you'll save an extra $700.

When we first tested the E8, we were disappointed that it was so much more expensive at the LG C8 OLED TV, but had basically the same picture quality. However, with this deal you can get the E8 for $300 less than its usually less expensive counterpart. With the E8, you get the rich picture quality with an OLED screen, with the added bonus of things like a built-in the webOS for easy app scrolling and its newest addition of AI ThinQ, which gives smart home control to your TV similar to Amazon Alexa.

If the 55-inch model is too small for you, the 65-inch is also on sale for $2,499.99, which is nearly $1,000 in savings. You can choose which size you want at checkout. To access this great deal, you'll have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time.

The sale runs until Saturday, September 29 and there’s only a limited number of units available, so if you want to upgrade fall TV experience, now may be the time to go for it.

