The Emmy-winning "This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, who recently made history by becoming the first African-American to win both the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award and Golden Globe for best actor in a dramatic TV series, is giving the 2018 commencement address at his alma matter, Stanford University on Sunday, June 17.

The 42-year-old actor told Jimmy Fallon on the "Tonight Show" that serving as the speaker for the university is "probably the thing" his most nervous about.

“You got a group of 22-year-old kids who are about to go out into the world and you just want to make sure you leave them with something important that they can value and treasure,” he said. “I just hope to give them something to talk about.”

Brown's wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, is also a fellow Stanforn alum. They met at school while the two were working on stage productions.

