Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) visits Masterpiece Barber College as he campaigns for Nevada Democratic candidates on October 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Two more suspicious packages were recovered Friday, one in Florida addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and the other in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

A source told USA TODAY a package addressed to Clapper was recovered Friday morning at a Manhattan postal facility. Like some of the previous packages addressed to prominent Democrats, the one found in New York City on Friday had the office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address, a photo obtained by CBS News showed.

Police have been on heightened alert in the wake of devices addressed to top liberals, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The New York Police Department on Friday closed a Manhattan intersection to traffic and pedestrians as investigators handle the suspicious package. The NYPD said pedestrians and motorists should avoid the area near W. 52nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues as police investigated the area.

Sen. Booker, a likely presidential contender in 2020, had no public events scheduled Friday. When contacted for comment, his office directed calls to law enforcement, citing the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, after news of the initial wave of packages broke, Booker, 49, tweeted: "These targeted acts of terror are despicable cowardice."

Police have investigated multiple unattended packages in recent days and are urging the public to report anything that could be dangerous.

On Thursday, the NYPD Bomb Squad handled multiple unattended packages inside a mall at 10 Columbus Circle before declaring the area safe.

Police urged the public to "say something if you see something," in a tweet.

