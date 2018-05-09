Tropical Storm Gordon has forced the cancellation of several flights along the Gulf Coast, but it did not appear that the storm would create widespread cancellations after making landfall late Tuesday.

In total, about a dozen flights were canceled Wednesday at airports that included Mobile, Alabama; Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi; and Pensacola, Florida. A similar number of flights faced disruptions Tuesday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Despite the modest cancellation tally, travelers to the region should be prepared for delays and lingering cancellations Wednesday.

Most big airlines – including American, Delta, Southwest and United – had already waived change fees for airports in the storm’s path.

The weather waivers allowed travelers to make changes – with some fine print – to try and avoid the storm. Details varied by carrier, but the policies generally allowed eligible customers to make one change without paying extra.

Only flights on certain dates were covered by the waivers, with the details again varying by carrier. Those wishing to reschedule their flights also were given a window to do so; flights moved beyond an airline’s booking window typically would be exempt from change fees, though a new fare would apply.

