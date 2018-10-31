WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday shot down speculation that he had received a subpoena as part of the ongoing probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has been playing out quietly in the runup to next week’s midterms, honoring longstanding Justice Department policy to steer clear of elections. The subpoena speculation followed a piece in Politico on Wednesday written by a former federal prosecutor.

Departing the White House on the way to a campaign rally in Florida, Trump answered simply “no” when pressed by reports about whether Mueller’s team had, in fact, issued a subpoena to Trump.

Relying on an analysis of court docket entries, the Politico piece suggested Mueller’s under-the-radar approach was a cover for “secretly litigating against President Donald Trump for the right to throw him in the grand jury.”

Trump’s attorneys have also denied the report.

The president’s lawyers and Mueller’s team have been negotiating for months over whether the president will answer questions as part of the probe, and whether he will provide those answers in person or in writing.

During an interview this week, Trump said he would respond to "some" of Mueller’s questions.

"I mean it’s ridiculous that I have to do anything because we didn’t do anything," Trump told Fox News. “But we will probably do something, yes, where we’ll respond to some questions.”

