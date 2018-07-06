*** BESTPIX *** WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists before departing the White House May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New York where he will tour the Morrelly Homeland Security Center and then attend a roundtable discussion and dinner with supporters before returning to Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775168335 ORIG FILE ID: 961735036

Chip Somodevilla

WASHINGTON — Nearly ten months after signing an executive order to speed environmental reviews of infrastructure projects, the Trump administration has failed to name key federal officials charged with implementing the policy.

President Trump frequently criticizes the time it takes to review highway, bridge and other projects, and his administration is working to cut the average review to two years. But critics say it is the White House itself that has been slow to appoint some of the caretakers of his effort.

Trump made fixing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure a central theme of his campaign, and describes lengthy environmental assessments of infrastructure projects as standing in the way. One study found the typical project takes six years to clear federal regulatory hurdles.

But despite the president’s interest in the issue, he has not selected a chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, a White House office that plays a major role overseeing environmental reviews. He also has not named the head of a permitting council charged with monitoring those assessments.

This will be a big week for Infrastructure. After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2018

Several top jobs at the Department of Transportation, including the head of the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Highway Administration, are being filled with acting administrators.

“One of the key things the White House isn’t doing is using the permitting council to knock heads together,” said Scott Slesinger, legislative director at the National Resources Defense Council.

“You need to put the money and the people on the ground to get these things done.”

Administration officials said work is underway and progress is being made. A dozen departments and agencies signed an agreement in April committing to the two-year goal and a system in which one agency will make decisions about each project.

Daniel Schneider, a spokesman for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said agencies “currently have career professional staff with experience in environmental reviews” who are implementing the order. “Agencies are currently in the process of developing their implementation plans” to meet the two-year-average target.

David Bernhardt, deputy secretary at the Department of Interior, said he is aware of at least five projects Interior officials are considering under an expedited review, including solar and wind energy developments. He declined to name them specifically.

More: Trump proposes $200B for infrastructure to be cut from other federal programs to pave way for $1.5T in projects

More: Pushing projects, Trump wants to shrink already condensed environmental permit process

Bernhardt said the department — which reviews projects planned for federal lands — has already taken steps to reduce the length of reviews, such as cutting the number of days to approve required public notices from three months to about 15 days.

“The president enables us to deliver results, and is willing to accept out-of-the-box thinking,” Bernhardt said. “The effort is ahead of pace, but I think the proof is in the pudding.”

Critics said the administration has not produced a list of projects considered “high priority” and said developers are waiting for more detailed guidance on how the sped-up process will work. Many pointed to a lack of permanent officials to question the administration’s commitment.

Trump named Kathleen Hartnett White to head the Council on Environmental Quality last fall, but withdrew her name in February after she failed to gain traction in the Senate. The office oversees implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Nixon-era law that requires environmental assessments of major projects.

The White House never named her replacement.

The president also has not named an executive director at the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, an entity created by a 2015 law aimed at speeding approvals. Trump’s executive order allows the council to designate certain projects for faster review and charges it with helping agencies meet the two-year goal.

The position does not require Senate approval.

Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., sent a letter to the White House last year expressing concern about the delay. They wrote that “a lack of clear leadership from the top” was hampering progress on improving timelines.

“The permitting council is making progress, but Senator Portman is disappointed that a permanent director hasn’t been named,” said Kevin Smith, a spokesman for Portman. “We’ve continued to raise this issue with the administration on a regular basis.”

Signaling the importance of the issue, Trump signed an initial executive order four days after his inauguration setting out broad goals for speeding reviews.

At the time, the administration sought input from governors about projects that should be expedited. Six governors responded with several projects each, but administration officials could not say whether any but one were put in a queue for expedited review.

Ciara Matthews, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said the governor’s office had not heard back from Washington about his request and declined further comment. Ali Bay, a spokeswoman for California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, referred questions to the Trump administration.

One project listed by a governor that has received attention from the administration is a roughly $1 billion effort to connect the Mississippi River to wetlands in the Barataria Basin of Louisiana. The timeline for that project was shortened in April by nearly two years.

But analysts said they are skeptical of how widespread success has been.

“To date there has been very little impact if any at all on permitting timelines and overall environmental review times for infrastructure projects,” said Christy Goldfuss, former managing director of the Council on Environmental Quality under President Barack Obama who is now with the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

“The Trump administration has tried to govern through press releases and announcements,” she said, “but has done very little to exercise their existing authority.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com