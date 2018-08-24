WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday nixed a planned trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, suggesting Kim Jong Un's regime had not made good on promises to relinquish its nuclear weapons arsenal.

Trump announced the cancellation in a series of tweets Friday, just one day after Pompeo said he would be traveling to North Korea next week to press that country on its pledge to denuclearize. Pompeo announced the trip in a carefully orchestrated appearance on Thursday with Stephen Biegun, who was just named as the Trump administration’s special representative for North Korea.

But on Friday, Trump said he asked Pompeo not to go to North Korea because “because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The president said Pompeo would go at a later date, after the U.S. and China resolve an escalating trade war that has complicated America’s diplomatic efforts in North Korea.

“Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved," Trump tweeted. "In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!”

During a highly publicized summit on June 12 in Singapore, Trump and Kim signed a vaguely worded agreement in which North Korea promised to work toward a “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” But the North Koreans have not taken any visible, concrete steps toward fulfilling that pledge.

And on Monday, a United Nations watchdog organization reported there were no signs that Kim Jong Un's government has stopped its nuclear weapons activities. The International Atomic Energy Agency said "the continuation and further development" of North Korea's nuclear program is "cause for grave concern," according to the IAEA's Aug. 20 report.

In his tweet, Trump suggested China was partly to blame for the lack of progress on denculearization. China is North Korea’s biggest trade partner, giving its leaders significant leverage over Kim's regime. The U.S. has pushed China to use its influence to force North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

But the Trump administration's growing trade battle with China has limited the president's ability to get cooperation on North Korea. Trump has slapped a series of tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to respond in kind.

Just this week, the Trump administration levied 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports, a move that could mean U.S. consumers will pay more for dozens of products including farm equipment, motorcycles, mopeds, electronics and plastics. China retaliated with an equal amount of tariffs on more U.S. imports, including large passenger cars, motorcycles and baby carriages.

In one tweet, Trump said that "... because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were."

