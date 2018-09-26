NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will watch the potentially explosive Senate hearing featuring one of the women who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault and that he could still change his mind about his Supreme Court nominee.

“It’s possible I’ll hear that and I’ll say, ‘Hey, I’ll change my mind,’” Trump said. “I can’t tell you. I have to watch tomorrow.”

Trump made the remarks in a freewheeling press conference in New York as he wrapped his meeting with world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Even as Trump opened the door to withdrawing Kavanaugh's nomination, he also doubled down in his defense of the judge and blasted Democrats for what he called a "con job" aimed at tanking the nomination.

"They’ve destroyed a man’s reputation," Trump said. "They're actually con artists."

Trump also said he could not tell if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and the two other women who have come forward to allege sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh were lying because he hasn't seen them give their accounts in person.

"I can’t tell you," Trump said when asked if he thought the women were untruthful. "I can't tell you whether or not their liars because I haven’t them."

President Donald Trump also said he may delay a meeting with Rod Rosenstein because of Thursday's concurrent hearing on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

He told reporters he would prefer not to fire Rosenstein, and that the deputy attorney general has told him he did not discuss invoking the 25th amendment last year in a bid to remove him from office.

"He said he never said it - he doesn't believe it," Trump said during a news conference at the United Nations. "He was very nice and we'll see."

Trump said "I would certainly prefer" not to fire Rosenstein, but he did not make a commitment one way or another before meeting with him face-to-face.

