WASHINGTON – Hours after President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government over border security, lawmakers on Capitol Hill were racing ahead with a plan to fund federal agencies as if his warning shot was never heard.

And that will likely mean far less funding for Trump’s proposed border wall than he initially sought, analysts said.

Republican leaders, eager to avoid high-profile brinkmanship so close to the midterm election, are working to clear most of the government’s must-pass spending bills before agencies run out of cash in September, lessening Trump’s ability to use the deadline as leverage.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said shutdowns represent “a failure to govern effectively.” The Senate Appropriations Committee, she said, was making progress and working “closely” with the administration.

“I think we should just keep proceeding and doing our work,” Collins said.

Despite making the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border a centerpiece of his campaign, Trump has struggled to bring Congress around to the idea of spending much money on it. The president threatened to veto a measure in March that put $1.6 billion toward border security, a sliver of which was directed to a wall.

In the end, he signed the bill grudgingly.

One of the reasons we need Great Border Security is that Mexico’s murder rate in 2017 increased by 27% to 31,174 people killed, a record! The Democrats want Open Borders. I want Maximum Border Security and respect for ICE and our great Law Enforcement Professionals! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Trump has previously requested $25 billion for the wall, and another $5 billion for other border initiatives. The House version of the bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security would set aside $5 billion for all border security.

The Senate is expected to approve an even smaller figure.

“Every time we’ve gotten up to the point where there could be a decision on the wall, Republicans say ‘we’ll get to it later,’” said Stan Collender, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University and an expert on federal spending. “They’re doing it again now.”

“That makes sense for Republicans, because they don’t want to have it out just before the election,” Collender said, “but it doesn’t make any sense for Trump.”

Republicans said they were surprised by Trump’s threat Monday that he would “have no problem doing a shutdown” if Congress didn’t approve additional border security funding.

In a meeting at the White House last week, GOP leaders conveyed to Trump that they were on track to approve more than half of the government spending bills before Sept. 30, leaving more controversial matters – including the wall – until after the election. Trump agreed to that plan, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

A White House spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

When asked about the meeting, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he and other Republicans support the president's goals as they try to go through a normal appropriations process "that prevents a big event at the end of the fiscal year."

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said there’s been more progress on spending legislation at this point in the process than in years and said Trump “seemed to be on board” in a previous conversation about the committee’s progress.

"I think the president's very serious about his wanting more money to fund the wall," Shelby said on Tuesday. "I understand that. I’ve met with him on that. It’s mind boggling to me that anybody would say, 'well, we’re going to shut down the government if I don’t get my way."

Tuesday, the president amped up his message that Democrats will somehow cause a government shutdown with tweets saying the disruption would be "a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!"

I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

...Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Analysts said Republicans are moving quickly to resolve the funding issue out of political necessity, and the desire to keep voters focused on other issues – such as confirming Trump’s nominee to the supreme court, Brett Kavanaugh.

“They want to get things cleaned up before the midterms and show they can govern,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and the director of the Congressional Budget Office from 2003 to 2005.

“Trump doesn’t really have the same kind of leverage” as he does on other issues, Holtz-Eakin said. “It’s a different calculation.”

