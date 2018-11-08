Ap Georgia Sessions A Ga
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is pictured before delivering remarks on efforts to combat violent crime in America during an appearance at the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia on Thursday August 9, 2018, in Macon, Ga.
AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday as "scared stiff and "Missing in Action."  

Trump's sideswipe at his own chief law enforcement officer came in a pair of afternoon tweets that seemed to allege unspecified malfeasance the Department of Justice in its handling of the Russia investigation. Trump has criticized Sessions before but Saturday's missive was particularly pointed.

"Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed - not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt!" the president tweeted from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

The president's jab at Sessions came as part of a broader attack on the Department of Justice and a private firm, GPS Fusion, hired during the 2016 presidential campaign to examine possible ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. 

Jeff Sessions faces House questions on Russian election meddling
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice.
Text of an exchange between Jeff Sessions and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) during Session' Senate confirmation hearing in January 2017 is displayed during Attorney General Jeff Sessions testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions reads from a sheet of paper with text related to questioning by Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) from Sessions' confirmation hearing during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice.
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) holds up a photo of Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and images of four women who have accused Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct when they were teenagers during questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice.
11/14/17 12:42:30 PM -- Washington , DC, U.S.A -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.
11/14/17 11:54:25 AM -- Washington , DC, U.S.A -- An image posted by the the Donald Trump election campaign of a March 31, 2016 Trump campaign committee meeting that included Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions and George Papadopolous is displayed on screen as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice. -- Photo by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Staff
11/14/17 11:57:43 AM -- Washington , DC, U.S.A -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice. -- Photo by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Staff
A July 24, 2017 tweet by President Trump is displayed on screen during questioning by Rep. John Conyers Jr (D-MI) of Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice.
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr (D-MI) questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington during an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' wife Mary Blackshear Sessions watches as Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14, 2017.
GPS Fusion, in turn, hired a former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, to help in its investigation. Steele assembled a "dossier" of possible evidence and that material was eventually handed over to the FBI which is investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Sessions recused himself from that probe, a step that infuriated Trump. The Russia probe is now being led by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. 

Trump's missive also suggested that Bruce Ohr, a deputy attorney general, is biased against him because his wife, Nelly Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS. 

