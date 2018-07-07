Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury arrive at the premiere of "Baby Driver" on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Congrats to Ashley Green and Paul Khoury — they're married!

The "Twilight" star tied the knot with her fiancé in San Jose, California, Friday, Brides magazine first reported.

The happy couple had an A-list set of guests at the ceremony including Lauren Paul, Aaron Paul and Evan Ross, according to the magazine.

Greene, 31, and Khoury, 30, got engaged in December 2016 after dating since 2013.

The actress looked stunning in a sheer Windi Williams-Stern design with floral appliqués for her reception.

"She’s my magician. I’ve worked with her for over a decade for anything I do on the red carpet," Greene told the magazine. "She created a masterpiece for me, and I can't wait to dance the night away in it!"

