Twitter named executives to new posts amid a restructuring aimed at driving better user engagement as it also combats ever-pervasive spam on the social media network.

TJ Adeshola will lead Twitter's U.S. sports partnerships, and Nick Sallon will lead the network's U.S. news partnerships, the company told USA TODAY on Monday. Both will report to Laura Froelich, who oversees all of Twitter's U.S. partnership deals.

The move comes after Twitter recently cracked down on fake accounts, spam and other forms of manipulation of the networking platform.

Partnerships involving sports, news, entertainment and other topics are key to Twitter's push to drive user engagement, CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said Friday. The focus on new content partnerships comes as the social network saw a decline in monthly active users in the April-June quarter from the previous January-March period, largely as a result of the removal of millions of fake accounts.

Dorsey cited the World Cup, which drove $30 million in revenue in the April to June period and 115 billion impressions during the tournament, as an example of an event that drove users to repeatedly visit the network.

As part of showcasing the event, Twitter partnered with Fox Sports to tweet out every goal scored during the month-long competition. The World Cup "was our biggest scaled event that we've done," Dorsey said speaking to investment analysts on a conference call Friday.

Future events can be handled in the same way, he said. "A lot of our focus over the next few months and years is going to be making sure that we can continue to organize the events experience in a relevant way," Dorsey said.

Adeshola spent several year managing Twitter’s partnerships with major sports leagues including the NFL and the NBA. Before joining Twitter in 2012, he worked on digital sales and marketing at ESPN.

Sallon, who joined Twitter in 2015, spent the last two years as general manager for live video, securing deals for Bloomberg’s 24-hour Twitter news network TicToc and AM2DM, Buzzfeed News' morning news show. Prior to Twitter, Nick ran content acquisition and business development at streaming service Aereo.

