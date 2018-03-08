The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A regional carrier for United Airlines is adding about 150 jobs in South Carolina.

News outlets reported that Air Wisconsin will create a flight-crew base at South Carolina's Columbia Metropolitan Airport later this year.

Air Wisconsin vice president and chief operating officer Bob Frisch Sr. said in a news release that the pilots and flight attendants being added in Columbia is in addition to the carrier's recently expanded maintenance operation at the airport.

The new facility opening in October will include new hires and employees who transfer from Air Wisconsin's other crew bases at Chicago O'Hare, Milwaukee and Washington Dulles.

Air Wisconsin operates United Express flights from Columbia to Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles.

The airline maintenance base performs overnight maintenance on its Bombardier CRJ 200 aircraft, which carry 50 passengers.

