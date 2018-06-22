The University of Exeter apologized after its career services center sent an email to staff and students that included a quote from Nazi general Erwin Rommel on June 4.

The email, which was meant to inspire students to explore career options, included the Rommel quote, "One cannot permit unique opportunities to slip by for the sake of trifles," according to the Falmouth Anchor, the University of Exeter's student newspaper.

Rommel, who was also known as "Desert Fox," was a general in World War II who commanded Adolf Hitler’s army in North Africa.

A spokesman from Exeter University, which has campuses in Devon and Falmouth, England, apologized and said including the quote was a mistake.

"This was a genuine error and in no way intentional, however we apologize unreservedly for any offense it may have caused, and have put additional processes in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again," a spokesman for the University said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Friday.

The spokesman also explained how an employee at the university found the quote and included it in the email.

“A member of staff used the public, free access website ‘Quotefancy’ to find a quotation for use as part of an internal email. This website generates suggestions randomly from thousands within its database, listed under different categories," a spokesman for Exeter Univeristy said. "Unfortunately, the staff member did not recognize the name attributed to the generated quote."

According to Fox News, the National Union of Students said Jewish students have felt "increasingly unsafe" at universities in the United Kingdom due to allegations of anti-Semitism across Britain.

“Exeter must take appropriate action to rectify the damage caused and provide sufficient reassurances that something like this will never happen again,” National Union of Students said in a statement.

Exeter University also faced criticism last month after several law students were expelled for sending racist messages in a private WhatsApp.

