A previously unknown Amazon tribe was discovered by a drone flying over the Brazilian jungle, according to the country's National Indian Foundation.

It's likely the tribespeople in the Javary River valley, near the Peru border, have never seen the outside world.

Several people are seen walking through a clearing in the video footage posted online this week. At least one figure is holding a type of spear or stick. The area is difficult to get to by foot, but the agency, FUNAI, said its team, along with police, traveled about 112 miles through the dense forest using boats, trucks and motorcycles in attempt to reach indigenous people.

The group discovered hollowed-out tree trunk canoes, a hut and an ax during a 2017 expedition, as shown in photos posted on the agency's site. They also found two illegal hunting teams, a landowner trying to occupy indigenous land along with two farmers.

Brazil's National Indian Foundation captured this aerial photo of a thatched hut in Vale do Javari, Brazil.

FUNAI is the only government protection agency aiming to protect indigenous people who have little or no contact with national society or other tribes, according to advocacy group Survival International.

