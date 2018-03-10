The 2018 Nobel Prize laureates for Chemistry.

AP

A number of chemistry enthusiasts in the United States got up in the wee hours Wednesday and celebrated the news out of Sweden that two American scientists – including a woman – were among the three winners of the Nobel Prize for chemistry.

The previous day, a Canadian university professor had become the first woman in 55 years to claim the award in physics, making for an unprecedented combination. Never before had women earned the Nobel Prize in those categories in the same year.

Peter Dorhout, president of the American Chemical Society, longs for the day when that’s not news anymore.

Dorhout, who’s also an administrator at Kansas State University, said the science disciplines still haven’t broadened participation enough to represent society as a whole, and have not always welcomed or recognized female contributions.

“Going forward, we have to make sure the pipeline of nominees is rich in its diversity,’’ Dorhout said. “I mean that in the broadest sense. Yeah, it’s a great day (with the double female victories). That’s worth celebrating. But it is one mark and we have a long way to go.’’

Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology was awarded half the prize in chemistry for conducting the first directed evolution of enzymes, leading to more environmentally friendly manufacturing of chemicals, including drugs, and in the production of renewable fuels. The other half went to George Smith of the University of Missouri and Gregory Winter of the MRC Laboratory in Cambridge, England.

Arnold is the fifth Nobel laureate in chemistry since the award was founded in 1901, and just the second one in the last 54 years. On Tuesday, Canada’s Donna Strickland became only the third woman ever to be honored with the Nobel Prize in physics, and the first one since 1963. The awards are worth about $1 million each.

Women have claimed the Nobel Prize at least 12 times in three of the other four fields – peace, literature and medicine – with economics still almost exclusively the domain of men. Indiana University professor Elinor Ostrom has been the only woman to break through in economics, claiming the award in 2009 alongside UC-Berkeley professor Oliver Williamson.

That was a record-breaking year for women, who took home five Nobel Prizes, coming up short only in peace and physics (Elizabeth Blackburn and Carol Greider shared the award for medicine).

This year’s unusual achievement was greeted by practitioners in other areas that are typically dominated by men.

“Women have always played important roles in science and mathematics, yet have not always been recognized for their contributions,’’ said Rachel Levy, deputy executive director of the Mathematical Association of America. “The most important thing to celebrate today is the contribution that these fine scientists and their teams have made and their impact on science and society.’’

Levy and Dorhout pointed out the importance of making these disciplines widely available and appealing to students, starting at an early age, and of having examples to follow.

Dorhout said he has noticed an increased diversity in the student body and among participants in chemistry competitions, and believes a closer scrutiny of the selection process for nominating award candidates will further enhance that growth.

It certainly helps to have award-winning role models.

“Every time a woman or a person of color gets recognized for their contributions in science,’’ Dorhout said, “that’s another person that a young woman or a young man can look at and say, ‘Wow, she did it, he did it. So can I.’’’

