U.S. auto sales likely ticked upward slightly in June, compared with a year earlier, as the industry got off to a better-than-expected start for the first half of the year.

Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Honda and Nissan all posted sales increases for the month, while General Motors reported a sales increase for the full second quarter.

With a strong job market and bustling housing market fueling consumer confidence, consumers bought about 2.1 percent more vehicles for the month than a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive analysts. Edmunds analysts projected an increase of 3.4 percent.

The stronger-than-expected first half caused Cox Automotive to increase its full-year sales forecast from 16.7 million vehicles to 16.8 million.

That would still mark a decline from last year's 17.2 million but would reflect a healthy and largely profitable rate for most automakers.

Here's how the major automakers fared in June, compared with a year earlier:

General Motors

Edmunds forecast: 5.6 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 4.9 percent

Actual results: GM no longer reports monthly sales figures but released second-quarter figures Tuesday.

For the quarter, GM sold 758,376 vehicles, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

The flagship Chevrolet brand rose 6.2 percent, in part because of the Silverado pickup truck's 15.7 percent increase to 155,529 vehicles. The Silverado is GM's best seller in the U.S.

For the quarter, the GMC brand increased 6.6 percent, the Cadillac brand rose 3 percent and the Buick lineup fell 12 percent.

Ford Motor

Edmunds forecast: 0.8 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -1 percent

Actual results: 1.2 percent

The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker sold 230,635 vehicles for the month. Ford's namesake brand was up 1.1 percent, while the Lincoln luxury brand was up 2.8 percent.

SUV sales increased 8.9 percent, while sales of pickups and vans increased 3.2 percent. But sales of passenger cars fell 14 percent. The company recently announced plans to discontinue the Fusion, Fiesta, Taurus and Focus sedans within a few years.

The F-series pickup lineup, the most popular model in the U.S., is on pace to top 2004's full-year record of 939,511, Ford said.

The automaker sold 79,204 F-series pickups in June, up 1.7 percent. Sales of the vehicle rose 4.9 percent for the first six months.

Fiat Chrysler

Edmunds forecast: 7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 7.8 percent

Actual results: 8 percent

Fiat Chrysler sold 202,264 vehicles in the U.S. in June.

The company's red-hot Jeep brand continued its momentum with an 18.9 percent sales increase to 86,989 units. The Cherokee and Compass notched whopping sales increases of 88.6 percent and 82.2percent, respectively.

The Ram brand was up 6.3 percent, and Dodge increased 9 percent. The Fiat brand fell 36.4 percent, and the Chrysler brand declined 31.7 percent. The Pacifica minivan now made up 71.1 percent of the Chrysler brand's total sales for the first six months of the year.

Toyota

Edmunds forecast: 3.5 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: -1.2 percent

Actual results: 3.6 percent

The Japanese automaker outperformed expectations with sales of 209,602 vehicles.

That included a 4.4 percent increase for the Toyota brand and a 2.6 percent decline for the luxury Lexus brand.

Sales of pickups, SUVs and crossovers increased 13.7 percent. But sales of cars fell 9.2 percent.

Hot sellers included the Highlander SUV, up 25.3 percent.

Nissan

Edmunds forecast: -7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 10.7 percent

Actual results: 1.2 percent

The wildly divergent forecasts illustrate how difficult it is to assess matters at Nissan, which is apparently adjusting its sales strategy to focus less on sales to fleet customers such as rental car companies.

Despite the apparent shift, Nissan recorded its best June ever with sales of 145,096 units.

That included a 2.5 percent increase for the Nissan brand and a 12.8 percent decline for the luxury Infiniti brand.

Sales of pickups, SUVs and crossovers increased 9.7 percent. But car sales fell 7.5 percent.

The Rogue crossover, easily Nissan's best seller, was up 7.7 percent to 37,004.

Honda

Edmunds forecast: 3.7 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 3.7 percent

Actual results: 4.8 percent

The Japanese automaker outpaced expectations with sales of 146,563 vehicles.

The Honda brand rose 5 percent, and the luxury Acura lineup increased 3.5 percent.

The company's pickups, SUVs and crossovers stood out, rising 12 percent. That included a 35.9 percent increase for the Pilot SUV and a 17.5 percent increase for the CR-V crossover, which was Honda's best seller for the month.

But passenger car sales slumped 2.4 percent, including a 10.3 percent drop for the Accord mid-size car.

Volkswagen Group

Edmunds forecast: 3.6 percent (not including Porsche)

Cox Automotive forecast: 3.3 percent

Actual results: The VW brand, part of the Volkswagen Group, was up 5.7 percent to 28,941 vehicles.

Subaru

Edmunds forecast: (not provided)

Cox Automotive forecast: 5.7 percent

Actual results: Not yet available

Hyundai-Kia

Edmunds forecast: 4.9 percent

Cox Automotive forecast: 6.6 percent

Actual results: Not yet available

