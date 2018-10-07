The United States has added about 17 million people since 2010, but growth has been far from even nationwide. While some areas contributed considerably to the national population growth, others have been shrinking at a fast pace. Though nationwide the population grew by 5.3% since 2010, there are many places in the United States that […]

The United States has added about 17 million people since 2010, but growth has been far from even nationwide. While some areas contributed considerably to the national population growth, others have been shrinking at a fast pace.

Though nationwide the population grew by 5.3 percent since 2010, there are many places in the United States that are losing hundreds, sometimes thousands of residents every year. Examining population changes at a more local level, the county levels, reveals that across the country there are some counties that have lost more than 10 percent of their populations since 2010.

In fact, in nearly every state in the country there is at least one county or county equivalent where the overall population has declined. Reviewing population change figures from the Census Bureau from July 2010 through July 2017, 24/7 Wall Street identified the fastest shrinking county in each state. In four states — Delaware, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii — no county’s population has declined. In states that do not have counties we reviewed what the Census Bureau treats as the equivalent to a county.

For the United States as a whole, natural growth — births minus deaths — is the largest source of population growth. Following natural growth, immigration from other countries accounts for the rest of the population growth. In the fastest shrinking county in each state, however, most of the population decline is due to people moving away at a much faster rate than they are arriving.

24/7 Wall Street spoke to Dr. William Frey, a demographer with the Brookings Institution, about national migration trends. While he explained that there are many reasons for residents to leave a place, including the search for cheaper housing, Frey noted that jobs have traditionally been one of the main reasons people into or out of an area. In the vast majority of the fastest shrinking counties on this list, the unemployment rate is higher compared to the state unemployment rate.

To identify the fastest shrinking county in every state, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the seven-year population estimate change from the U.S Census Bureau’s Annual Estimates of the Resident Population from July 2010-July 2017. Only counties with a base population (from April 2010) greater than 10,000 were considered. If a county had a seven year population decline but an increase over either the most recent three- or two-year period, it was, it was excluded.

Alabama: Macon County

2010-2017 population change: -12.8% (21,506 to 18,755)

-12.8% (21,506 to 18,755) 2010-2017 population change, Alabama: +1.9% (4,785,579 to 4,874,747)

+1.9% (4,785,579 to 4,874,747) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,454

-2,454 2017 unemployment: 5.8% (Alabama: 4.4%)

Alaska: Kodiak Island Borough

2010-2017 population change: -1.5% (13,652 to 13,448)

-1.5% (13,652 to 13,448) 2010-2017 population change, Alaska: +3.6% (714,015 to 739,795)

+3.6% (714,015 to 739,795) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,388

-1,388 2017 unemployment: 5.1% (Alaska: 7.2%)

Arizona: Cochise County

2010-2017 population change: -5.3% (131,782 to 124,756)

-5.3% (131,782 to 124,756) 2010-2017 population change, Arizona: +9.5% (6,407,002 to 7,016,270)

+9.5% (6,407,002 to 7,016,270) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -9,495

-9,495 2017 unemployment: 5.6% (Arizona: 4.9%)

Arkansas: Phillips County

2010-2017 population change: -14.3% (21,675 to 18,572)

-14.3% (21,675 to 18,572) 2010-2017 population change, Arkansas: +2.8% (2,921,737 to 3,004,279)

+2.8% (2,921,737 to 3,004,279) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -3,476

-3,476 2017 unemployment: 5.8% (Arkansas: 3.7%)

California: Lassen County

2010-2017 population change: -10.5% (34,831 to 31,163)

-10.5% (34,831 to 31,163) 2010-2017 population change, California: +5.9% (37,327,690 to 39,536,653)

+5.9% (37,327,690 to 39,536,653) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -4,499

-4,499 2017 unemployment: 5.6% (California: 4.8%)

Colorado: Rio Grande County

2010-2017 population change: -6.0% (12,025 to 11,301)

-6.0% (12,025 to 11,301) 2010-2017 population change, Colorado: +11.1% (5,048,029 to 5,607,154)

+11.1% (5,048,029 to 5,607,154) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -817

-817 2017 unemployment: 4.3% (Colorado: 2.8%)

Connecticut: Litchfield County

2010-2017 population change: -4.0% (189,829 to 182,177)

-4.0% (189,829 to 182,177) 2010-2017 population change, Connecticut: +0.2% (3,580,171 to 3,588,184)

+0.2% (3,580,171 to 3,588,184) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -5,572

-5,572 2017 unemployment: 4.3% (Connecticut: 4.7%)

Delaware: No county with population decline

2010-2017 population change, Delaware: +6.9% (899,712 to 961,939)

Florida: Madison County

2010-2017 population change: -4.2% (19,248 to 18,449)

-4.2% (19,248 to 18,449) 2010-2017 population change, Florida: +11.3% (18,846,461 to 20,984,400)

+11.3% (18,846,461 to 20,984,400) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -652

-652 2017 unemployment: 4.4% (Florida: 4.2%)

Georgia: Macon County

2010-2017 population change: -9.1% (14,641 to 13,314)

-9.1% (14,641 to 13,314) 2010-2017 population change, Georgia: +7.4% (9,712,696 to 10,429,379)

+7.4% (9,712,696 to 10,429,379) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,377

-1,377 2017 unemployment: 7.0% (Georgia: 4.7%)

Hawaii: No county with population decline

2010-2017 population change, Hawaii: +4.7% (1,363,817 to 1,427,538)

Idaho: Gooding County

2010-2017 population change: -2.2% (15,462 to 15,124)

-2.2% (15,462 to 15,124) 2010-2017 population change, Idaho: +9.3% (1,570,912 to 1,716,943)

+9.3% (1,570,912 to 1,716,943) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -834

-834 2017 unemployment: 2.4% (Idaho: 3.2%)

Illinois: Cass County

2010-2017 population change: -8.3% (13,635 to 12,505)

-8.3% (13,635 to 12,505) 2010-2017 population change, Illinois: -0.3% (12,841,196 to 12,802,023)

-0.3% (12,841,196 to 12,802,023) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,360

-1,360 2017 unemployment: 4.5% (Illinois: 5.0%)

Indiana: Blackford County

2010-2017 population change: -6.2% (12,771 to 11,976)

-6.2% (12,771 to 11,976) 2010-2017 population change, Indiana: +2.7% (6,490,029 to 6,666,818)

+2.7% (6,490,029 to 6,666,818) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -641

-641 2017 unemployment: 4.0% (Indiana: 3.5%)

Iowa: Emmet County

2010-2017 population change: -8.1% (10,268 to 9,432)

-8.1% (10,268 to 9,432) 2010-2017 population change, Iowa: +3.1% (3,050,223 to 3,145,711)

+3.1% (3,050,223 to 3,145,711) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -787

-787 2017 unemployment: 3.2% (Iowa: 3.1%)

Kansas: Montgomery County

2010-2017 population change: -7.9% (35,353 to 32,556)

-7.9% (35,353 to 32,556) 2010-2017 population change, Kansas: +1.9% (2,858,403 to 2,913,123)

+1.9% (2,858,403 to 2,913,123) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -3,113

-3,113 2017 unemployment: 5.2% (Kansas: 3.6%)

Kentucky: Martin County

2010-2017 population change: -11.3% (12,913 to 11,452)

-11.3% (12,913 to 11,452) 2010-2017 population change, Kentucky: +2.4% (4,347,948 to 4,454,189)

+2.4% (4,347,948 to 4,454,189) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,413

-1,413 2017 unemployment: 7.3% (Kentucky: 4.9%)

Louisiana: Morehouse Parish

2010-2017 population change: -8.0% (27,872 to 25,641)

-8.0% (27,872 to 25,641) 2010-2017 population change, Louisiana: +3.1% (4,544,871 to 4,684,333)

+3.1% (4,544,871 to 4,684,333) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,243

-2,243 2017 unemployment: 8.0% (Louisiana: 5.1%)

Maine: Aroostook County

2010-2017 population change: -5.6% (71,697 to 67,653)

-5.6% (71,697 to 67,653) 2010-2017 population change, Maine: +0.6% (1,327,568 to 1,335,907)

+0.6% (1,327,568 to 1,335,907) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,861

-2,861 2017 unemployment: 4.8% (Maine: 3.3%)

Maryland: Allegany County

2010-2017 population change: -4.5% (74,977 to 71,615)

-4.5% (74,977 to 71,615) 2010-2017 population change, Maryland: +4.6% (5,788,099 to 6,052,177)

+4.6% (5,788,099 to 6,052,177) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,872

-1,872 2017 unemployment: 5.8% (Maryland: 4.1%)

Massachusetts: Berkshire County

2010-2017 population change: -3.8% (131,294 to 126,313)

-3.8% (131,294 to 126,313) 2010-2017 population change, Massachusetts: +4.5% (6,564,943 to 6,859,819)

+4.5% (6,564,943 to 6,859,819) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,325

-2,325 2017 unemployment: 4.3% (Massachusetts: 3.7%)

Michigan: Gogebic County

2010-2017 population change: -6.4% (16,399 to 15,342)

-6.4% (16,399 to 15,342) 2010-2017 population change, Michigan: +0.9% (9,876,731 to 9,962,311)

+0.9% (9,876,731 to 9,962,311) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -440

-440 2017 unemployment: 6.1% (Michigan: 4.6%)

Minnesota: Renville County

2010-2017 population change: -6.6% (15,685 to 14,645)

-6.6% (15,685 to 14,645) 2010-2017 population change, Minnesota: +5.0% (5,310,711 to 5,576,606)

+5.0% (5,310,711 to 5,576,606) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,001

-1,001 2017 unemployment: 4.5% (Minnesota: 3.5%)

Mississippi: Coahoma County

2010-2017 population change: -11.3% (26,106 to 23,154)

-11.3% (26,106 to 23,154) 2010-2017 population change, Mississippi: +0.5% (2,970,437 to 2,984,100)

+0.5% (2,970,437 to 2,984,100) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -3,910

-3,910 2017 unemployment: 7.3% (Mississippi: 5.1%)

Missouri: Pemiscot County

2010-2017 population change: -7.9% (18,271 to 16,826)

-7.9% (18,271 to 16,826) 2010-2017 population change, Missouri: +2.0% (5,995,681 to 6,113,532)

+2.0% (5,995,681 to 6,113,532) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,784

-1,784 2017 unemployment: 7.6% (Missouri: 3.8%)

Montana: Fergus County

2010-2017 population change: -2.5% (11,580 to 11,291)

-2.5% (11,580 to 11,291) 2010-2017 population change, Montana: +6.1% (990,507 to 1,050,493)

+6.1% (990,507 to 1,050,493) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -35

-35 2017 unemployment: 4.0% (Montana: 4.0%)

Nebraska: Dakota County

2010-2017 population change: -4.0% (21,032 to 20,186)

-4.0% (21,032 to 20,186) 2010-2017 population change, Nebraska: +4.9% (1,829,956 to 1,920,076)

+4.9% (1,829,956 to 1,920,076) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,351

-2,351 2017 unemployment: 4.1% (Nebraska: 2.9%)

Nevada: White Pine County

2010-2017 population change: -4.4% (10,030 to 9,592)

-4.4% (10,030 to 9,592) 2010-2017 population change, Nevada: +10.9% (2,702,797 to 2,998,039)

+10.9% (2,702,797 to 2,998,039) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -507

-507 2017 unemployment: 4.0% (Nevada: 5.0%)

New Hampshire: Coos County

2010-2017 population change: -4.1% (32,974 to 31,634)

-4.1% (32,974 to 31,634) 2010-2017 population change, New Hampshire: +2.0% (1,316,700 to 1,342,795)

+2.0% (1,316,700 to 1,342,795) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -212

-212 2017 unemployment: 3.4% (New Hampshire: 2.7%)

New Jersey: Salem County

2010-2017 population change: -4.8% (65,982 to 62,792)

-4.8% (65,982 to 62,792) 2010-2017 population change, New Jersey: +2.3% (8,803,708 to 9,005,644)

+2.3% (8,803,708 to 9,005,644) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -3,020

-3,020 2017 unemployment: 6.1% (New Jersey: 4.6%)

New Mexico: Colfax County

2010-2017 population change: -11.4% (13,733 to 12,174)

-11.4% (13,733 to 12,174) 2010-2017 population change, New Mexico: +1.1% (2,064,607 to 2,088,070)

+1.1% (2,064,607 to 2,088,070) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,449

-1,449 2017 unemployment: 6.0% (New Mexico: 6.2%)

New York: Delaware County

2010-2017 population change: -6.0% (47,888 to 45,001)

-6.0% (47,888 to 45,001) 2010-2017 population change, New York: +2.3% (19,405,185 to 19,849,399)

+2.3% (19,405,185 to 19,849,399) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,887

-1,887 2017 unemployment: 5.6% (New York: 4.7%)

North Carolina: Northampton County

2010-2017 population change: -9.9% (22,034 to 19,862)

-9.9% (22,034 to 19,862) 2010-2017 population change, North Carolina: +7.3% (9,574,247 to 10,273,419)

+7.3% (9,574,247 to 10,273,419) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,585

-1,585 2017 unemployment: 6.3% (North Carolina: 4.6%)

North Dakota: Barnes County

2010-2017 population change: -2.9% (11,060 to 10,734)

-2.9% (11,060 to 10,734) 2010-2017 population change, North Dakota: +12.0% (674,518 to 755,393)

+12.0% (674,518 to 755,393) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -217

-217 2017 unemployment: 2.7% (North Dakota: 2.6%)

Ohio: Carroll County

2010-2017 population change: -5.1% (28,848 to 27,385)

-5.1% (28,848 to 27,385) 2010-2017 population change, Ohio: +1.0% (11,539,282 to 11,658,609)

+1.0% (11,539,282 to 11,658,609) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,271

-1,271 2017 unemployment: 5.9% (Ohio: 5.0%)

Oklahoma: Latimer County

2010-2017 population change: -6.7% (11,153 to 10,411)

-6.7% (11,153 to 10,411) 2010-2017 population change, Oklahoma: +4.6% (3,759,529 to 3,930,864)

+4.6% (3,759,529 to 3,930,864) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -772

-772 2017 unemployment: 7.5% (Oklahoma: 4.3%)

Oregon: No county with population decline

2 010-2017 population change, Oregon: +8.0% (3,837,073 to 4,142,776)

Pennsylvania: Cambria County

2010-2017 population change: -7.2% (143,452 to 133,054)

-7.2% (143,452 to 133,054) 2010-2017 population change, Pennsylvania: +0.7% (12,711,063 to 12,805,537)

+0.7% (12,711,063 to 12,805,537) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -7,070

-7,070 2017 unemployment: 6.1% (Pennsylvania: 4.9%)

Rhode Island: Bristol County

2010-2017 population change: -1.8% (49,808 to 48,912)

-1.8% (49,808 to 48,912) 2010-2017 population change, Rhode Island: +0.6% (1,053,169 to 1,059,639)

+0.6% (1,053,169 to 1,059,639) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: +202

+202 2017 unemployment: 3.8% (Rhode Island: 4.5%)

South Carolina: Allendale County

2010-2017 population change: -13.1% (10,354 to 9,002)

-13.1% (10,354 to 9,002) 2010-2017 population change, South Carolina: +8.4% (4,635,834 to 5,024,369)

+8.4% (4,635,834 to 5,024,369) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,308

-1,308 2017 unemployment: 6.9% (South Carolina: 4.3%)

South Dakota: Butte County

2010-2017 population change: -0.4% (10,145 to 10,107)

-0.4% (10,145 to 10,107) 2010-2017 population change, South Dakota: +6.5% (816,227 to 869,666)

+6.5% (816,227 to 869,666) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -152

-152 2017 unemployment: 3.7% (South Dakota: 3.3%)

Tennessee: Lauderdale County

2010-2017 population change: -8.8% (27,719 to 25,274)

-8.8% (27,719 to 25,274) 2010-2017 population change, Tennessee: +5.7% (6,355,882 to 6,715,984)

+5.7% (6,355,882 to 6,715,984) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,691

-2,691 2017 unemployment: 5.9% (Tennessee: 3.7%)

Texas: Dawson County

2010-2017 population change: -7.3% (13,827 to 12,813)

-7.3% (13,827 to 12,813) 2010-2017 population change, Texas: +12.1% (25,241,648 to 28,304,596)

+12.1% (25,241,648 to 28,304,596) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,416

-1,416 2017 unemployment: 4.9% (Texas: 4.3%)

Utah: Emery County

2010-2017 population change: -8.4% (11,005 to 10,077)

-8.4% (11,005 to 10,077) 2010-2017 population change, Utah: +11.8% (2,775,260 to 3,101,833)

+11.8% (2,775,260 to 3,101,833) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,418

-1,418 2017 unemployment: 5.2% (Utah: 3.2%)

Vermont: Rutland County

2010-2017 population change: -4.0% (61,573 to 59,087)

-4.0% (61,573 to 59,087) 2010-2017 population change, Vermont: -0.3% (625,842 to 623,657)

-0.3% (625,842 to 623,657) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,658

-1,658 2017 unemployment: 3.5% (Vermont: 3.0%)

Virginia: Buchanan County

2010-2017 population change: -10.7% (24,082 to 21,514)

-10.7% (24,082 to 21,514) 2010-2017 population change, Virginia: +5.5% (8,025,206 to 8,470,020)

+5.5% (8,025,206 to 8,470,020) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,917

-1,917 2017 unemployment: 7.6% (Virginia: 3.8%)

Washington: No county with population decline

2010-2017 population change, Washington: +9.9% (6,741,386 to 7,405,743)

West Virginia: McDowell County

2010-2017 population change: -16.5% (22,099 to 18,456)

-16.5% (22,099 to 18,456) 2010-2017 population change, West Virginia: -2.1% (1,854,315 to 1,815,857)

-2.1% (1,854,315 to 1,815,857) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -2,900

-2,900 2017 unemployment: 8.5% (West Virginia: 5.2%)

Wisconsin: Price County

2010-2017 population change: -4.6% (14,096 to 13,442)

-4.6% (14,096 to 13,442) 2010-2017 population change, Wisconsin: +1.8% (5,690,403 to 5,795,483)

+1.8% (5,690,403 to 5,795,483) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -221

-221 2017 unemployment: 3.8% (Wisconsin: 3.3%)

Wyoming: Sublette County

2010-2017 population change: -4.4% (10,254 to 9,799)

-4.4% (10,254 to 9,799) 2010-2017 population change, Wyoming: +2.6% (564,376 to 579,315)

+2.6% (564,376 to 579,315) 2010-2017 pop. change due to migration: -1,059

-1,059 2017 unemployment: 4.4% (Wyoming: 4.2%)

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

