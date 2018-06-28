USA TODAY NETWORK is hosting a nationwide series of screenings of the “The Wall,” a feature-length documentary, part of the Pulitzer-prize winning multiplatform explanatory report, “The Wall: Untold Stories, Unintended Consequences.” The project, led by the Arizona Republic and USA TODAY NETWORK, explores the issues and consequences of President Trump’s proposed wall between the United States’ border with Mexico.

The film features rare footage from some of the most remote reaches of the U.S. – from the canyons of Texas’ Big Bend National Park to the Southern Arizona desert as Border Patrol agents recover bodies from the desert. Viewers will be able to watch journalists from the Arizona Republic and throughout the USA TODAY NETWORK travel the length of the U.S.-Mexico border – by land and air – documenting the possible effects of a wall on security, communities, commerce, the environment, immigrants and property rights.

Screenings will be held on multiple dates in locations across the country. Some showings will include moderated panel discussions with USA TODAY NETWORK journalists and a special edition of the report that includes a guide for facilitating community discussions about immigration issues.

The tour locations and dates currently confirmed for 2018 are:

Washington, D.C./The Newseum – July 14

Phoenix/Harkins Theaters – July 16, 18

Nashville/Nashville Public Library – July 24

El Paso – August 1

Lafayette, La. – August 24

Los Angeles/USC Annenberg School of Journalism – September 6

Austin/Online News Association conference – September 13

Murfreesboro, TN/Middle Tennessee State University – October 2, 3

Louisville, KY – October 4

Corpus Christi – November 15

“The Wall project provides tremendous illumination on a timely, relevant and incredibly complex issue facing our nation,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president, USA TODAY NETWORK and publisher, USA TODAY. “This powerful documentary offers another important dimension to help viewers better understand what’s at stake, and a vital window to the diverse viewpoints at the heart of this debate.”

"Screening the ‘The Wall’ documentary is important for continuing to inform people about critical issues at the border,” said Nicole Carroll who was editor of the Arizona Republic at the time project was done and is now the editor in chief of USA TODAY. “The film has the ability to spur conversations about immigration that people need to have as our policymakers shape our country’s border policy.”

More information about the tour and updates on additional screenings can be found at https://borderwallmovie.usatoday.com/.

