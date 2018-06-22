Since the Trump Administration established a "zero tolerance" policy over illegal border crossings, more than 2,000 children have been separated from their families after crossing the country's Southwest border.

While President Trump signed an executive order on June 20 aimed at ending the family separations while continuing the "zero tolerance" stance, the children separated from their families remained disbursed throughout the United States.

The administration has not released a full listing of the facilities which house the separated children, and plans for reuniting the separated children with their parents are uncertain.

The USA TODAY Network is tracking the locations where children separated from families are being held based on federal contracting records, local news reports and the limited information being released by federal agencies. The facilities range from a converted Walmart in Brownsville, Texas, to a tent city along the border with Mexico.

The map above displays sites where some of the immigrant children separated from their families have been sent since the "zero tolerance" policy went into effect. The map will be updated as further information becomes available.

More: Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' border prosecutions led to time served, $10 fees

USA TODAY is looking to hear from for anyone with information about the facilities, organizations and agencies involved in housing or reunifying children separated from their families at the border. Please contact us if:

You have worked at these facilities or have information about the care of children during the separation process;

You have information about the reunification process;

You know where children are being housed.

If you have information to share with USA TODAY, please contact reporter Steve Reilly at sreilly@usatoday.com or (703) 853-2614. To share sensitive information securely, visit newstips.usatoday.com.

Contact us: Here's how to reach USA TODAY investigative reporters securely

Contributing: Pamela Larson and Agnel Philip of The Arizona Republic; Madlin Mekelburg of The El Paso Times.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com