A driver working for a large international contracting company has been fired after video emerged of him swerving his van to splash pedestrians during a rainstorm.

Dashcam footage captured a van driver deliberately swerving to splash pedestrians.

Dashcam footage of the Friday incident, which occurred in Ottawa, Canada, went viral, reaching nearly 1.75 million views by Wednesday morning.

In the rear-view video, posted to YouTube by a user identified as Saif Khan, the driver — who was not identified by the company, Black & McDonald, or police — can be seen steering his vehicle to puddles on the side of the road when he saw people nearby on the sidewalk. Several of them got covered in water due to his actions.

“This individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald,” the company said on its Facebook page, which was inundated by mostly outraged postings.

“Maybe Black and McDonald should give the personal information of this criminal driver to the victims so they can personally sue [him] for damages,” wrote a poster who identified himself as Joe Smith.

The driver, whose van was equipped with a ladder and other items on its roof, will not face criminal charges, police told the Ottawa Citizen newspaper.

“We consider the file now closed,” Sgt. Mark Gatien said. “The outcome from the employer we feel is enough of a lesson learned for him and your readers and viewers.”

Gatien thanked the Ottawa division of Black & McDonald for its “quick and decisive action” in the case. “The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol officer who assisted in this outcome,” he tweeted.

Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) July 29, 2018

A spokesman for Black & McDonald confirmed the firing. “The individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald,” Tareq Ali told the Citizen. “We have been contacted by Ottawa police and are fully co-operating.”

Ali said he did not know if the pedestrians involved would be offered compensation.

