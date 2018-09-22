After decades of negotiations, the Vatican signed a provisional agreement Saturday under which the Pope will recognize seven bishops appointed by China who were previously not accepted by church authorities.

The seven, from the state-supervised Catholic Patriotic Association, previously had been excommunicated by the pope because they were not selected by the Vatican.

The controversial agreement, announced by the Vatican, also allows for the establishment of a diocese north of Beijing for the first time in more than 70 years.

China has some 12 million Catholics divided between an underground Church that swears loyalty to the Vatican and the CPA.

Beijing and the Holy See severed official relations in 1951, two years after Communist party won China's civil war, in large part over Beijing’s long-held insistence that it must approve bishop appointments in China.

“Pope Francis hopes that, with these decisions, a new process may begin that will allow the wounds of the past to be overcome, leading to the full communion of all Chinese Catholics,” a Vatican statement said.

The Vatican said the deal had been reached “following a long process of careful negotiation and foresees the possibility of periodic reviews of its application.”

L"Osservatore romano, the daily newspaper of Vatican City State, called the agreement "a truly important step in the history of Christian in China."

The brief statement by the Vatican did not directly address the fate of bishops associated with an underground Catholic.

Neither the Vatican nor Beijing released the full text of the agreement.

Some Chinese Catholics have opposed such a deal, notably Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, who previously called it a sell-out of Chinese Catholics who refused to join the state CPA and who paid the price of remaining faithful to Rome during years of persecution.

Zen didn’t reply Saturday to an Associated Press request for comment. But on his blog, the cardinal criticized the lack of specifics in the accord, including no mention of the status of several underground bishops named by the pope.

“What is the message this communique conveys to the faithful in China? ‘Trust us! Accept the agreement!,’” he wrote. That, he said, was tantamount to the Chinese government telling Catholics to “Obey us! We are in agreement with your pope!’”

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke, speaking in Lithuania, where Pope Francis was visiting, indicated the accord would serve as a blueprint for future appointments of bishops, who lead the faithful in their dioceses.

Burke told reporters the aim of the accord “is not political but pastoral, allowing the faithful to have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s No. 2 official indicated — but did not specifically confirm —that the pope and Chinese authorities would jointly approve the appointment of new bishops.

"What is required now is unity, trust and a new impetus," he said in a video message recorded before he left Rome to join the pope in Vilnius, the Catholic News Service reports. "To the Catholic community in China -- the bishops, priests, religious and faithful -- the pope entrusts, above all, the commitment to make concrete fraternal gestures of reconciliation among themselves, and so to overcome past misunderstandings, past tensions, even the recent ones."

It wasn’t immediately clear how the new accord affected the cardinal and and others opposing Chinese authorities, including Bishop Guo Xijin, head of an underground diocese, who was picked up by government agents in March.

Rev. Bernardo Cervellera, a Vatican-China expert and chief editor of the missionary news agency Asia News, told the AP that Shanghai’s underground bishop and others were under house arrest and some priests were imprisoned. He said about a year ago, about 10 priests were in prison in Hebei province near Beijing, but he didn’t know their current situation.

Francesco Sisci, an Italian sinologist and researcher at Renmin University in Beijing, said the Holy See had consulted all bishops in China before the deal, the South China Morning Post reports.

“Many people outside China will say Beijing has not delivered on its promises, and that the Vatican has been cheated, but all bishops in China are in favor of the deal,” he said.

“The effects will be long-term. It’s positive that the Vatican will have a presence in China, and that China is willing to engage with the world on different levels.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com