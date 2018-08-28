WASHINGTON — It's Vice President Mike Pence — and not the president — who will be representing the Trump administration at Friday’s service at the U.S. Capitol for John McCain.

Unlike his boss, Pence had not been in an open feud with McCain before the Arizona senator succumbed to brain cancer.

But, like many Republicans, Pence had his frustrations with McCain over the years.

Most notably, Pence was unable to convince McCain to support Republicans' best chance last year of repealing the Affordable Care Act. Pence made a last-ditch appeal on the Senate floor. But Sen. Susan Collins – who had just heard McCain tell her she was right for opposing the replacement legislation – knew Pence was wasting his breath.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during an event on the creation of a United States Space Force, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Pentagon. Pence says the time has come to establish a new United States Space Force to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci, AP

“Once John McCain made up his mind about something, there was no shaking him, and I knew that he would be there on the final vote,” Collins recounted on CNN recently.

Pence did not publicly criticize McCain afterward. But he was less restrained in 2002 when Congress was considering McCain’s ultimately successful legislation to rewrite campaign finance rules.

"Any of you that are thinking of joining with John McCain on this issue should know that McCain is so deep in bed with the Democrats that his feet are coming out of the bottom of the sheets," Pence said at a closed-door meeting of Republicans House members.

The campaign arm of House Democrats had recently accused Pence of reneging on a supposed promise he made to McCain during the 2000 elections to support the bill.

The popular McCain had campaigned for Pence. In 2001, he sent the freshman lawmaker a letter fondly remembering "our shared passion for reform" and reminding him of "the opportunity to fulfill the campaign promise you and I made together."

Pence wrote back that he had a different recollection and enclosed a news article of their campaign event that quotes McCain acknowledging the two disagree.

But when a reporter called the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, asking for evidence of a Pence switch, the reporter was given the name and phone number of a McCain operative, Pence said.

"There's a certain basic honor in this business that people understand,” he said in 2002. “ The idea of a prominent Republican senator working with the political arm of the House Democrats — it was for me off the charts.”

