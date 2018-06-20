As Volvo gets ready to open its first U.S. plant this fall, the global CEO of the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker is backing a total elimination of auto tariffs.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told USA TODAY in an interview Wednesday that he supports a policy of no tariffs on vehicles between the U.S. and Europe and between the U.S. and China.

It would be "good for the industry and good for the U.S.," Samuelsson said.

His comments come amid concerns of a trade war as President Donald Trump threatens increased tariffs on imported vehicles.

It also comes as Volvo is opening its first U.S. factory — a $1.1 billion plant in Charleston, South Carolina — in a serendipitous stroke that will help partially insulate the automaker from the threat of tariffs.

The Chinese-owned Swedish automaker plans to have 1,500 workers at the plant by the end of 2018 and eventually expects to locate about 4,000 jobs there.

At full capacity, the 2.3 million-square-foot Charleston plant will be capable of making 150,000 vehicles per year. Productions starts in the fall.

The automaker will initially make the S60 sedan at the facility. In 2021, the plant will also begin assembling the Volvo XC90 SUV.

Once it's making both the S60 and XC90, the plant will ship about half of its vehicles to foreign markets, Samuelsson said.

With tariff threats reverberating around the world, Samuelsson acknowledged that Volvo's timing was excellent.

"If we would have no factory here, we would of course be even more nervous," he said.

To be sure, Volvo would further benefit from the elimination of tariffs. The company currently exports cars from Europe and China to the U.S.

Construction on the South Carolina plant started in 2015, long before any serious threats of tariffs bolstering the economic incentive of assembling vehicles in the U.S.

But the benefits of making cars in the U.S. were already taking shape when Volvo initially set its signs on South Carolina. Global automakers are increasingly making vehicles in the markets where they sell them because it allows them to minimize shipping costs and avoid foreign currency volatility.

"This is not just a factory to build cars for the U.S. This is also a factory which will build cars which will be sold in Europe, Sweden and in China," Samuelsson said.

More: Volvo ditching gasoline engines for electric, hybrid cars after 2019

More: Review: Volvo loads up XC40 compact SUV with nifty features

More: Dream of having a new car every year? Volvo hears you

There's still a risk that cars exported from the U.S. to foreign markets, such as the S60, could be hit by tariffs in China or elsewhere, as foreign trading partners respond to Trump's moves.

The plant's completion is believed to mark the first new major automotive assembly plant to open in the U.S. since Volkswagen launched its only U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2011.

It also marks the continued expansion of South Carolina's auto industry. The state already has a BMW plant in Spartanburg and is getting a Mercedes-Benz van factory in North Charleston.

Automakers have been attracted to the state's low-tax environment and low-cost labor.

Volvo's first U.S. assembly plant is located in Charleston, South Carolina.

Volvo

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com