A screenshot of Google's home page featuring a tribute to children's TV icon Fred Rogers, also known as Mister Rogers.
Google

It's a beautiful day in Google's neighborhood.

The tech giant unveiled a tribute on its search page Friday in honor of children's TV icon Mister Rogers. On September 21, 1967, the first episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was taped in Pittsburgh at the studio of WQED.

The stop-motion animation starts with a recreated introduction to the TV show, featuring Rogers strolling through the neighborhood singing "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

The Doodle was created in collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions, the non-profit Fred Rogers Center, and BixPix Entertainment.

"The Doodle aims to be a reminder of the nurturing, caring, and whimsy that made the show feel like a 'television visit' between Mister Rogers and his young viewers," said Hedda Sharapan, a child development consultant at Fred Rogers Productions, in a statement. "Everyone was welcome in this Neighborhood." 

Production on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" stopped in 2000, but many PBS stations kept his series on air. The show spawned an animated spin-off called "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," based on one of the show's characters.

Rogers died in 2003. Earlier this month, a new biography chronicling Rogers' life, called "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Works of Fred Rogers" was released.

