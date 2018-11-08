Jessica Simpson is singing again!

The singer and fashion designer, who hasn't performed in years, took the stage to sing a duet with country music legend Willie Nelson during the Orange County Fair in California on Thursday.

Simpson, 38, shared the moment on Instagram on Friday, revealing it's the first time she has performed in front of her husband, football player Eric Johnson, and children, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

"It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage," she captioned the photo of her and Nelson. "And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you (Willie Nelson)"

Simpson, who was born in Abilene, Texas, moved into the country music genre with her sixth studio album "Do You Know" in 2008 after a series of pop albums. Nelson, 85, also is from Texas.

Watch the full performance in the video below.

