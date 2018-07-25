Engineers and technicians assemble the James Webb Space Telescope on Nov. 2, 2016 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. It is scheduled to be launched in October 2018.

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers scolded NASA Wednesday for yet another massive cost overrun and latest scheduled delay for the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's next generation successor designed to peer back to the beginning of time known as the "cosmic dawn."

But for all their exasperation and verbal reprimands, members of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee gave no indication they're ready to abandon a program that will be 19 times the original price tag and 14 years late – assuming it's able to meet its latest target.

That's because for all of the agency's mismanagement of the cosmic observatory, James Webb holds the tantalizing promise of unlocking the universe's deepest secrets. Besides, said California Democrat Ami Bera, what choice is there?

"You already have a lot of the sunken costs in there, so it would be shortsighted not to say let's finish this incredibly important project," he told newly installed NASA Administrator James Bridenstine, a former Oklahoma GOP congressman making his first appearance before the panel on which he once sat.

James Webb, conceived as a $500 million project ready to launch around 2007, has ballooned to $9.6 billion and won't head off to space until at least March 2021.

NASA increased the size and capability of the telescope, adding to its already complex design and assembly. But human errors, problems with an intricate sun shield, and NASA's "excessive optimism" surrounding the mission contributed to further delays and expenses, Tom Young, a former NASA official who heads the independent review board examining the program, told lawmakers Wednesday.

Among the setbacks, Young said, was the use of a wrong solvent used to clean propulsion valves that ended up corroding seals but was only discovered years later during testing. Another was the improper installation of screws to hold in place the sun shield, a device the area of a tennis court designed to protect the mirrors that serve as the telescope's primary eyes.

"This is about the biggest screw job I've ever seen, and it's the taxpayers getting screwed here," said Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif.

Unlike Hubble which sits in Earth's orbit, James Webb will be positioned roughly 1 million miles in space. That distance means NASA and its main contractor, Northrop Grumman, have to get everything right before launch because repair missions might take years – if ever – to achieve.

Congress, which placed an $8 billion cap on the mission several years ago after assurances NASA would be able to meet that price tag, now will have to decide whether to sign off on the latest increase.

It's already been referred to by Nature Magazine as the "Telescope that Ate Astronomy" because its soaring cost has devoured the budgets of other science programs.

Bridenstine, only three months on the job, tried to assuage lawmakers by telling them the agency has taken numerous steps to address the situation.

The agency has adopted all 32 of the review board's recommendations, blocked $28 million of the possible $60 million in award fees Northrop Grumman was eligible for, and deployed more NASA inspectors and managers on the project.

"We've taken all the tools that we have and we're using them to the best of our ability," he told the committee. "It's not comfortable to come back and testify about cost overruns and schedule delays but at the end I really believe this will be worth it."

Bridenstine's political background on Capitol Hill appears to be helping sell Congress, especially fiscal conservatives, that proceeding with the mission is the right course.

"Your legacy, I suspect, will be determined by how well you ... deliver on finishing James Webb. I have expectations you can do that," Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., told the NASA administrator. "Your word is ... we won't fly until we're perfect. And when we're perfect, we'll live up to the expectations that we've established in this committee and in this country for this project. Correct?"

"That's correct," Bridenstine responded.

"That's the reassurance I need," Lucas said.

