Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Cardi B performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. in April. The singer is nominated for 10 VMA awards.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

TV

Tune in: The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air Monday at 9 EDT/PDT. The awards return to New York City and will air from Radio City Music Hall, home of the inaugural VMAs in 1984. Cardi B leads with 10 nominations. Tune in to find out who will win song, artist and video of the year.

FILM

Go to: Melissa McCarthy stars in “The Happy Time Murders,” opening nationwide Friday. In the film, McCarthy plays Connie Edwards, a disgraced LAPD officer turned private detective who investigates when the puppet cast of a children’s show from the 1980s start turning up dead.

pa0364_comp_v3014.1021 – Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool in "Deadpool 2. It is out on DVD Tuesday.

20th Century Fox

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Deadpool 2” is out on Tuesday. Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, who forms a team to protect a young mutant from a time-traveling soldier (Josh Brolin). The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller and Brianna Hildebrand.

Netflix's “The Innocents,” starring Sorcha Groundsell, premieres Friday.

Courtesy Netflix,

STREAMING

Watch: “The Innocents" premieres Friday on Netflix. The series follows two teenagers, Harry and June, who run away from their repressive families, but their plans take an unexpected turn when they discover June's ability to shape-shift.

William Du Vall of US rock band Alice In Chains performs at the 12th Alive Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 14, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Alice in Chains’ latest album, “Rainier Fog,” drops on Friday. Singles “The One You Know” and “So Far Under” were released in May and June, respectively.

