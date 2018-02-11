This story was originally published on TCPalm.com after Veterans Day 2017.

PORT ST. LUCIE — Veteran's Day was particularly difficult for me this year.

Normally, I either keep myself busy with mundane tasks or submerge myself in some monumental project.

To be sure, I am never idle.

Some years I participate in Veteran's Day Ceremonies. Some years, I have avoid all contact.

This year, it was different.

As I usually do, I proudly wore my US Army Ranger T shirt and subdued American Flag baseball cap. But that is where what is usual stops.

My son Mike came home from college this Veteran's Day and took me out.

We had a “Dudes Day.”

First, hitting the firing range at Lotus Gunworks in Jensen Beach, surprising Rob the Chief Range Officer with our early and eager arrival. Nonetheless, we were we well received.

It's there I got my first “Thank you for your service!”

Then, it was off to Ruby Tuesday in St Lucie West, where Kyle, the manager on duty, thanked me again for my service and said all veterans were treated to a free appetizer by Ruby Tuesday today.

The words more than the gesture touched me deeply this year.

Adorned in my Ranger garb, I became acutely aware of all the other veterans in the restaurant seated around me.

As we were leaving the restaurant,I noticed a younger disabled veteran wearing an Army Desert Storm cap in the company of his family.

Mike and I marched up to their table. As we approached, the young veteran threw his shoulders back, sat higher in his seat and said, “Ranger,” rather loudly as he extended his hand.

I grabbed his hand shook it and said, “Welcome home, brother. Thank you for your service!”

Mike followed me, doing the same.

The young veteran said, “Thanks, I never really know what to say when someone notices I am disabled and thanks me for my service.”

I said, “Well, soldier, what I say when someone notices me limping or sees my Combat Wounded Veteran Purple Heart License Plate and thanks me for my service, is that it was an honor to serve."

The young Veteran shook my hand again and responded, “It was….it was an honor!”

Departing the restaurant, I began to think about the word “honor” and what it implied.

The dictionary defines honor as “nobility of soul and a scorn of meanness” and having a state of discipline, courage, and honesty.

When military service men and women pledge “duty, honor, country,” they vow to protect and defend our country and never harm it through word or deed.

That pledge has no expiration date.

As we entered the car to head home, Mike turned to me and said, “Thank you for your service, Dad.”

Pushing back the tears, I told him that, “It was an honor!”

It was truly an honor.

Dana Matthews is a retired Lieutenant Colonel, US Army Ranger and a Veteran’s Advocate





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com