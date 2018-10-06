BALOCCO, Italy — A red roadster beckoned on an overcast afternoon in northern Italy.

The handful of reporters and analysts from the U.S. had just finished absorbing the 108-year history of Alfa Romeo at a museum when we walked to a track just outside the building where an open-air racer was parked.

The 1955 Alfa Romeo Competizione is parked outside the Alfa Romeo Museum in Milan, Italy on May 30, 2018.

In a setting with autophiles and a couple of expert drivers, timidity can set in.

I watched as several others sidled up to the 1955 Alfa Romeo 750 Competizione, took their instructions and more or less zipped around a looping track within sight of a highway near Milan..

Only two 750s were made, both with unique specs, so this marked a rare treat.

They call the 750 a competition roadster, a five-speed, rear-wheel drive two-seater. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says the car can deliver 145 horsepower and hit almost 137 miles per hour. Those decent numbers in 1955.

No one in our group pushed the limits, probably due to a mix of unfamiliarity and fear of breaking something close to priceless. A few were faster than the others though.

When it was my turn, I dropped my notebook on the ground and walked to the side of the car. I could not remember ever having driven a car outside of an amusement park with a right-side steering wheel, and I contemplated for just a moment the change of perspective of using my left hand to maneuver a stick shift.

That, however, wasn’t the real challenge.

No, it was sliding into a car built for someone considerably smaller or maybe just more agile.

This car is low to the ground, and sliding my feet under and past the steering wheel seemed to require more joints than I have in my legs.

Once inside, it’s a snug fit, but the seat forces you to meld a bit with the vehicle.

I did not hear all of the commands directed my way as I started the engine. Someone to my right motioned to push the accelerator, and I revved several times, encouraging the four-cylinder engine to produce its characteristic popping rumble.

The clutch was stiff, and I had to give my left foot some extra momentum to move the pedal down. Driving a stick should be second nature because that’s how I learned, and did for many years, but I’ve fallen out of practice a bit. Automatic transmissions are everywhere in America now, and my own home reflects that trend.

I do occasionally get to drive a stick shift, and it’s almost always a blast for me when I do. Driving a car owned by a museum, however, reminds me that in most other cases, the rule is to look but not to touch.

Now I was grasping the steering wheel, thin in my hands, and trying to ease the accelerator down without grinding the gears.

The 750 moved forward slowly, pensively. I was encouraged to take it faster, so I did gradually, around one bend, to a straightaway, around another bend. The car zipped around the curving track and back to the starting point.

Now I was a bit more confident, pushing the 750 faster around that first bend. Coming to the straightaway, there was some grinding as I hit third gear, but I was feeling the road now. Wind-whipped my head and I laughed as I approached the final curves.

This sport barchetta can corner like a cat.

Then I pulled to the side of the track and my drive with history ended.

Perhaps history will repeat one day.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence.

