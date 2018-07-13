Amazon’s first branded hardware popularized the eBook category more than a decade ago. To varying degrees, all the current Kindles do a bang-up job of replicating the reading experience of paper in digital form. Each lets avid readers tap into a vast library of eBook titles. And each model offers excellent battery life.

But with five different models, choosing which one to buy can be difficult. Here's a critical look at the five offerings and our choice for which one to buy.

Kindle

Amazon kindle e reader

Pre-Prime Day price: $79.99 (with 'special offers’ ads)

Pro: Cheapest price for solid glare-free e-reader with large library of audiobooks and built-in Audible capability.

Con: Lowest resolution Kindle reader. Not waterproof. No built-in light for reading in the dark.

Kindle Kids Bundle

Pre-Prime Day price: $99.99 (no ads)

Pro. Same as entry level Kindle except it comes with kid-friendly cover, and 2-year no-questions-asked guarantee.

Con. Same as entry level Kindle.

Kindle Paperwhite

Give mom the gift of reading this year!

Pre-Prime Day price: $119.99 (with ads)

Pro: Excellent overall value for the price. Adds light for reading in the dark.

Con: Not waterproof.

Kindle Voyage

The Voyage has more fun features than our top pick for Kindles.

Pre-Prime Day price: $199.99 (with ads)

Pro. Thin, high resolution is a terrific way to devour a bestseller. Front light adapts to environment you are reading in.

Con. Pricey. Not waterproof.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis waterproof ebook reader is more ideal for outside reading than a glare-causing tablet.

Pre-Prime Day price: $249.99 (with ads)

Pro: Waterproof reader let you consume books in pool or tub. 7-inch screen is largest in Kindle lineup. More storage. Light and ergonomically satisfying. Touchscreen and page turn buttons.

Con. Way more expensive than other Kindles, this model will be overkill for many digital bookworms.

Best Kindle for you: The Paperwhite. It's not cheapest, but it's a good value for what you get. It does the best of any Kindle of replicating the paper experience in digital form.

